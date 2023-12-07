Epic Games Store Announces Exciting Lineup of Free Games

Summary: Epic Games Store has unveiled its latest lineup of free games, offering players a weekend full of entertainment. In addition to the two popular titles available now, the platform has also teased a big surprise for the upcoming holiday season.

GigaBash: A Monstrous Multiplayer Arena Game

One of the free games available on the Epic Games Store from December 7th to December 13th is GigaBash. Developed by Passion Republic Games, GigaBash is a multiplayer arena combat game that allows players to control kaijus – giant monsters inspired by classic kaijū films. The game features destructible environments, allowing players to unleash light and heavy attacks, perform unique special moves, dodge, execute aerial dashes, and even throw buildings and objects at their opponents. As players deal damage to their adversaries, they gather Giga energy, eventually transforming their kaiju into a stronger and larger Class “S” monster. This game is perfect for Godzilla fans.

Predecessor: A Fast-paced Action Game

The other free game on the Epic Games Store this week is Predecessor, developed and published by Omeda Studios. Combining elements of MOBA and FPS gameplay, Predecessor offers intense action and a variety of characters, each with their own unique abilities and roles. Players can choose from heroes like Gideon, Howitzer, and Kallari, each showcasing diverse skill sets, ranging from magical powers to physical attacks. The game emphasizes strategic gameplay and mastery of characters, where players can engage in various roles such as midlane, jungle, or support, depending on their chosen character.

The Return of the Advent Calendar: A Mega Surprise

Epic Games is bringing back its Advent Calendar, and fans can expect a mystery game to be revealed in just over 5 days. Last year, Epic Games treated players to a new game every day for 15 days during the holiday season. Will there be even more games to come? It certainly seems likely. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements from Epic Games, as they continue to delight gamers with free offerings on the Epic Games Store.