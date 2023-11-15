Exciting Times Ahead as Dune: Awakening Enters Early Closed Beta Testing

Funcom, the innovative game development company, has recently announced that its highly anticipated survival MMO, Dune: Awakening, is quickly approaching the early closed beta testing phase. This marks a crucial step in the game’s development, as the team believes that player feedback will significantly contribute to its improvement and success.

Dune: Awakening is set on the majestic planet of Arrakis, a vast open world filled with relentless dangers, captivating discoveries, and the constant need to strategically build and utilize your environment. Surviving in the desert sands of Arrakis is no easy task, making it an exciting and unforgiving setting for gamers to explore and conquer.

If you are eager to be among the first to experience this thrilling new MMO, the developers encourage you to keep an eye out for a new signup form on the Dune: Awakening website. By signing up, you potentially join a select group of players who will have the opportunity to participate in the closed beta testing. While the first round of invitations may not accommodate everyone, the team assures that more chances will follow as the testing phase progresses. So, even if you are not initially selected, it is still worth submitting your interest for consideration.

It is important to note that all testing will be conducted under a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA). This ensures that the content and details of the game remain confidential during this early stage of development. By participating in the beta test, you not only gain exclusive access to the game but also play a pivotal role in fine-tuning and polishing it through your valuable feedback.

Dune: Awakening promises to be an immersive and captivating experience, bringing together the elements of survival gameplay in a unique and challenging setting. As the closed beta testing begins, players can look forward to embarking on an unforgettable journey through Arrakis, playing a crucial role in shaping the game’s future. So, buckle up, prepare for an adventure like no other, and get ready to help mold Dune: Awakening into the best survival MMO it can be.

