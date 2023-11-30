Istraživanje noćnog neba u decembru 2023.: Užitak za promatrače zvijezda

December has arrived, marking the end of another year filled with celestial wonders. As we prepare to embrace the new year, there are still a few more astronomical events to marvel at in the night sky. Let’s take a closer look at what December has in store for stargazers.

Dec. 1-4: A Celestial Dance of Stars

To kick off the month, keep an eye out for a captivating celestial dance between the Moon and the twin stars Pollux and Regulus. Pollux, the brighter of the two stars in the Gemini constellation, will appear near the Moon on December 1. As the Moon rises on the south-southeast horizon, Pollux will be approximately 2 degrees to the right and will seem to move in a clockwise manner around the Moon. On December 3-4, another brilliant star, Regulus, will make a stunning appearance to the right of the Moon, creating a beautiful pairing.

Dec. 13-14: The Spectacular Geminid Meteor Shower

One of the most anticipated meteor showers of the year, the Geminids, will grace our skies. Unlike most meteor showers that originate from comets, the Geminids are associated with an asteroid called 3200 Phaethon. Scientists are still puzzled by the nature of this object, classifying it as a “rock comet” or a “dead comet.” Regardless of its classification, the Geminid meteor shower promises a dazzling display of shooting stars. When it reaches its peak on December 13-14, under the ideal conditions of clear skies and minimal light pollution, stargazers may witness up to 150 meteors per hour.

Dec. 21: Embracing the Winter Solstice

On December 21, we celebrate the winter solstice, the day when Earth’s North Pole tilts away from the sun, marking the official start of astronomical winter. This day, commonly known as the shortest day of the year, offers us only 9 hours, 26 minutes, and 13 seconds of daylight. However, beginning from this point, daylight hours will gradually increase across the Northern Hemisphere until the summer solstice in June.

Dec. 25-26: The Full Moon Illuminates the Christmas Sky

As we immerse ourselves in the festive spirit, a special treat awaits us on December 25-26—a Christmas full Moon. Known as the Cold Moon, this full Moon illuminates the winter night with its radiant glow. According to Native American tribes and the Old Farmer’s Almanac, this December full Moon is also known as the Snow Moon, Frost Moon, Winter Maker Moon, or Long Night Moon, reflecting the cold and snowy weather associated with this time of year. So, while awaiting Santa’s arrival, be sure to take a moment and marvel at the luminous beauty of the Christmas Moon.

FAQ:

1. What is the Geminid meteor shower?

The Geminid meteor shower is an annual event that takes place in December when Earth passes through the debris left by the asteroid 3200 Phaethon.

2. What causes the winter solstice?

The winter solstice occurs when Earth’s North Pole leans away from the sun, resulting in the shortest day and longest night of the year.

3. Why is the full Moon in December called the Cold Moon?

The full Moon in December is often referred to as the Cold Moon due to the cold and snowy weather experienced during this time of the year. It is also known by other names such as the Snow Moon, Frost Moon, Winter Maker Moon, or Long Night Moon.