Nova metoda za mjerenje galaktičkih udaljenosti pomoću dvostrukih RR Lyr zvijezda

Mampho Brescia

Septembar 8, 2023
Astronomers have proposed a new method for accurately measuring the distances of galaxies using double-period RR Lyr stars, which could increase the number of galaxies with precise distances by over 20 times. This method eliminates the need for spectroscopic observations, making it more efficient and accessible.

RR Lyr stars are pulsating variables that are over twice as old as our Sun and shine 100 times more brightly. These stars can be used as standard candles for measuring distances due to the relationship between their pulsation period and luminosity. By studying double-period RR Lyr stars, astronomers from the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have found a way to optimize the distance error of galaxies to 1-2%.

About 5% of RR Lyr stars pulsate with more than one period, and double-period RR Lyr stars are unique because the two periods are associated with stellar properties such as mass and elemental abundance. By analyzing these periods, astronomers establish a period-luminosity relation that is independent of elemental abundance, allowing for accurate distance measurements without the need for spectroscopic observations.

The use of double-period RR Lyr stars not only provides reliable distances but also valuable information about elemental abundances in galaxies. This new method opens up opportunities for obtaining high-precision distance measurements from photometry alone, significantly increasing the sample size of galaxies with precise distances.

In the future, with the help of the China Space Station Telescope and the Vera C. Rubin Observatory, tens of thousands of double-period RR Lyr stars are expected to be discovered in nearby galaxies. By using this distance measurement method, astronomers hope to create a 3D intuitive map of the Local Group and obtain a high-precision Hubble constant.

This research, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, expands our understanding of galaxy distances and provides a valuable tool for studying the vast universe.

“The use of double-mode RR Lyrae stars as robust distance and metallicity indicators” by Xiaodian Chen, Jianxing Zhang, Shu Wang, and Licai Deng, 19 June 2023, Nature Astronomy. DOI: 10.1038/s41550-023-02011-y

