Alphabet raste na lansiranju AI modela koji mijenja igru

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, experienced a nearly 5% surge in its stock value with the highly anticipated launch of its new artificial intelligence model, Gemini. This breakthrough AI system is set to reshape the landscape of AI research and innovation, and help Alphabet regain its leadership position in the field.

Gemini boasts remarkable capabilities that have surpassed those of its competitor, Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Not only is it faster, but it can also process various forms of media, including video, audio, and text. Alphabet has developed three different versions of Gemini, each specifically designed to utilize different processing power capacities.

This innovative development by Alphabet addresses investor concerns regarding generative AI innovation and the high costs associated with running advanced models. J.P. Morgan analysts emphasize that Gemini’s versatility in terms of model sizes will help overcome these hurdles, effectively attracting more users and developers.

The positive market response to Gemini is a stark contrast to Alphabet’s previous setback earlier this year when its Bard chatbot shared inaccurate information in a promotional video, leading to a significant selloff in Alphabet shares.

Gemini’s release is timely as OpenAI/ChatGPT users have been expressing dissatisfaction with recent updates to the GPT model family, suggesting a decline in output quality. Macquarie analysts highlight that if Google is indeed delivering a model superior to GPT-4, this could significantly rally user and developer support for Google’s AI offerings.

In anticipation of Gemini’s success, Alphabet plans to integrate some of its technological advancements into its Bard chatbot. The company aims to roll out an enhanced version of Gemini through Bard in early 2023.

This breakthrough AI model demonstrates Alphabet’s commitment to reclaiming its position in the AI race. While Microsoft has taken the lead in AI-driven cloud revenue, Alphabet seeks to leverage Gemini to boost its AI-based sales. Microsoft has primarily focused on catering to large businesses that already utilize its software services, while Google has been targeting startups, which analysts believe have been cautious with spending due to economic uncertainties.

Both Alphabet and Microsoft have experienced substantial stock market gains this year, largely attributed to the AI-driven rally within the tech industry. However, Alphabet’s forward earnings estimates and lower price-to-earnings ratio suggest that there is room for further growth.

Ken Mahoney, CEO of Mahoney Asset Management, recognizes Google’s strategic approach in entering the AI market, stating that their aim is to provide customers with more solutions and offerings. Mahoney believes that Gemini will greatly contribute to Alphabet’s growth by appealing to their existing customer base.

With the launch of Gemini, Alphabet has made a strong statement in the AI arena, signaling its determination to lead the way in advancing artificial intelligence technologies.