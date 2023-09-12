City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

tehnologija

Današnji Wordle odgovor: umutiti

ByRobert Andrew

Septembar 12, 2023
Današnji Wordle odgovor: umutiti

If you’re playing Wordle today and need a little help, we’ve got you covered. The Wordle answer for September 12th is a five-letter word, and we have some clues to steer you in the right direction. Here’s what you need to know:

  • There is one vowel in this word.
  • Today’s word begins with ‘W’.
  • This word has no repeating letters.
  • This word is the name of a type of kitchen tool that can be used to mix things and make them fluffy.

If you’re still not sure, the answer is Whisk. It took us almost all of our guesses, but we managed to get it just in time with one guess left. Don’t forget to share your Wordle answer once you’re done, but remember not to spoil it for others!

Wordle has gained massive popularity since its launch in October 2021. Millions of players check in each day to test their word-guessing skills. The game’s success led to the proliferation of clones in app stores. However, the original Wordle, developed by Dan Wardle, remains a favorite among players.

In an interesting turn of events, the New York Times acquired Wordle for an undisclosed seven-figure sum. The game now falls under the newspaper’s umbrella of online games. While the acquisition has brought some behind-the-scenes developments, the game itself has remained free and unchanged.

Despite some initial migration issues and the removal of rude words from the dictionary, Wordle continues to captivate players with its simple yet addictive gameplay. So keep guessing and have fun playing Wordle!

Definicije:

By Robert Andrew

Related post

tehnologija

Domaće knedle od jabuka prodavaće se na Festivalu jabuka

Septembar 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
tehnologija

Tehnologija: Apple pojačava liniju proizvoda uzbudljivim nadogradnjama

Septembar 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
tehnologija

Thunderbolt 5 dolazi 2024.: Potencijalna promjena igre za Apple

Septembar 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

Promašio si

nauka

Ruski i američki astronauti pristali na Međunarodnu svemirsku stanicu usred tenzija oko Ukrajine

Septembar 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
tehnologija

Domaće knedle od jabuka prodavaće se na Festivalu jabuka

Septembar 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
tehnologija

Tehnologija: Apple pojačava liniju proizvoda uzbudljivim nadogradnjama

Septembar 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
nauka

SpaceX uspješno raspoređuje 22 Starlink satelita sa Cape Canaverala

Septembar 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari