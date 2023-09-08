Apple dionice pale jer kineski zvaničnici zabranjuju iPhone na poslu

Apple (AAPL) stock experienced a significant decline of over 6% earlier this week due to a ban on iPhones at central government agencies in China. The release of a new high-end phone from Huawei also added pressure on Apple, coinciding with the upcoming launch of its new iPhone 15.

Despite these concerning headlines, Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring believes that the impact will be minimal. Woodring states that the market’s reaction overestimates the potential significance of the China headlines and that the stock decline is exaggerated.

Even in a worst-case scenario, Morgan Stanley predicts that Apple would only lose about 4% of revenue and 3% of earnings per share. Woodring deems the possibility of losing 70% of iPhone shipments to China as highly unlikely.

Furthermore, JPMorgan’s analysis indicates that Apple has been steadily increasing its market share in China over the past few years, capturing about 20% of the Chinese market by the first quarter of 2023. However, JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee suggests that the recent restrictions on iPhone ownership by government employees, coupled with Huawei’s new phone release, could pose challenges for Apple in maintaining its share gains in China.

Apple’s stock performance has been a topic of discussion, with concerns of overvaluation arising after the company missed expectations for iPhone sales and reported revenue declines in early August. The upcoming iPhone 15 launch is seen as critical for Apple’s share price, with low investor expectations that the company needs to surpass.

While analysts do not anticipate significant upgrades for the iPhone 15, Apple may still benefit from users upgrading their existing iPhones. JPMorgan estimates that Apple will sell 218 million iPhones from September to year-end, slightly lower than last year’s total.

Overall, despite the recent challenges in China and the upcoming iPhone launch, analysts believe that Apple’s stock decline is overdone, and the company has the potential for both unit and average selling price growth.

