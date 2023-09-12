City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

tehnologija

EA najavljuje Project Rene: Sims igra sljedeće generacije bit će besplatna za preuzimanje

ByGabriel Botha

Septembar 12, 2023
EA has revealed new details about its upcoming next-generation Sims game, codenamed Project Rene. In a blog post during a Behind The Sims presentation, the company announced that the game will be available as a free download. This move follows the success of The Sims 4 going free-to-play last year.

The free download option for Project Rene means that players will be able to join, play, and explore the game without the need for a subscription, core game purchase, or energy mechanics. EA intends to make it easy for players to invite or join friends and experience new features, stories, and challenges.

However, EA clarified that the game will still have purchasable content and packs, similar to The Sims 4. But the pricing structure and how these items will be sold may differ from the current game. EA gave an example of adding basic weather as a free feature for everyone, while future packs may focus on specific themes like winter sports or competitions.

The release of Project Rene does not mean the end of support for The Sims 4. EA plans to continue providing updates and new content for The Sims 4 community in the foreseeable future.

Although no specific launch date has been announced, EA has been working towards a more transparent development process for Project Rene. The company previously revealed that the game will offer both solo and multiplayer experiences, with more information about the multiplayer component set to be revealed later in the year.

Izvor: [The Verge](izvor)

By Gabriel Botha

