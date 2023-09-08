Budućnost streaminga muzike: model usmjeren na umjetnike

Universal Music Group (UMG), the world’s largest music label, has announced significant changes to the royalty system in its deal with French streaming service Deezer. The new model aims to divert more royalty money towards professional artists and away from bots and white noise soundtracks that flood the streaming platforms. This move is seen as a major change in the music industry, with UMG leading the way and pulling other major labels and platforms into a new phase of streaming.

UMG CEO Lucian Grainge believes that the current royalty agreements are outdated and that every recording is treated the same regardless of its quality. This new artist-centric model will pay more for songs and artists that listeners actively seek out, thereby dissolving the financial incentives for AI-generated tracks to proliferate.

JPMorgan warns of a potential “dystopian AI future” where streaming platforms could be flooded with low-quality AI-generated content, expanding the song library from 100 million to over a billion in a few years. UMG’s new payment system is expected to counteract this by providing more financial support to musicians and reducing the incentive for AI-generated tracks.

The success of this new model could have a significant impact on UMG’s revenue, with JPMorgan raising its stock forecast and estimating a potential increase of over 20% if a dystopian AI future were to materialize. Deezer plans to implement these new payment terms in October, and UMG is pursuing deals with other streaming platforms.

The power dynamics within the music industry are apparent, with UMG’s dominance evident. Other streaming services heavily rely on UMG’s catalogue, recognizing that without artists like Taylor Swift and Drake, their platforms would collapse. With this advantage, the music industry is seeking to build on recent gains and counter the slowing growth of the streaming boom.

This move towards an artist-centric model reflects UMG’s proactive approach in addressing existential issues early on. As the streaming landscape evolves, UMG aims to ensure its stability, taking lessons from the piracy era and fixing the roof while the sun is still shining.

Sources: Financial Times, Midia