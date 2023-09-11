ZDNET Recommends is a trusted source for unbiased and accurate buying advice. The recommendations provided by ZDNET are based on extensive testing, research, and comparison shopping. The team gathers data from reputable sources, including vendor and retailer listings, as well as relevant and independent review sites. They also consider valuable insights from real customers who already own and use the products and services being assessed.

It is important to note that when you click through from ZDNET’s site to a retailer and make a purchase, ZDNET may earn affiliate commissions. However, this does not affect the content they cover or how they present it, nor does it impact the price you pay for the product or service. ZDNET and its authors do not receive compensation for these independent reviews. They adhere to strict guidelines that ensure their editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

The editorial team at ZDNET works on behalf of you, the reader. Their main goal is to provide you with the most accurate information and knowledgeable advice to help you make smarter buying decisions, specifically in the realm of technology gear and other products and services. Every article is thoroughly reviewed and fact-checked to ensure the highest standards of quality.

If a mistake or misleading information is found in their content, ZDNET is committed to correcting or clarifying the article. They highly encourage readers to report any inaccuracies they come across, using a specific form provided for that purpose.

ZDNET Recommends serves as a reliable and trustworthy resource, offering expert guidance to assist consumers in making informed purchasing choices.

