City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

tehnologija

Tecno Phantom V Flip: Tecno prva sklopiva školjka na preklop

ByGabriel Botha

Septembar 8, 2023
Tecno Phantom V Flip: Tecno prva sklopiva školjka na preklop

Tecno is all set to unveil its first clamshell foldable, the Tecno Phantom V Flip, at an event in Singapore on September 22. This launch comes after the company introduced its horizontally folding Phantom V Fold at the MWC 2023 earlier this year. With the Phantom V Flip, Tecno aims to redefine the style and functionality of flip phones for fashionable and forward-looking consumers.

While Tecno has been tight-lipped about the details of the Phantom V Flip, leaked images have given us a glimpse of what to expect. The device features a circular cover display with two cameras positioned around it. The primary specifications of the phone were also revealed when it was spotted on the Google Play Console. It is rumored to come with a 6.9″ Full HD+ folding display, 8GB of RAM, and will run on Android 13. The chipset is expected to be the Dimensity 1300.

In addition to the Phantom V Flip, Tecno will also be launching the MegaBook T1 2023 14″ laptop at the same event. Not much is known about either of these products at this time, but Tecno’s commitment to exploring new form factors indicates that they are aiming to provide innovative options to their customers.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip is a testament to the continuous advancements in smartphone technology, particularly in the foldable device segment. It showcases Tecno’s dedication to delivering cutting-edge devices that cater to the needs and preferences of modern consumers.

izvori:
– Tecno official website
– Google Play Console listing

Definicije:
– Clamshell foldable: A type of foldable device that resembles a traditional flip phone, with a hinged design that allows the screen to fold in half.
– Form factor: The physical dimensions and layout of a device, including its shape, size, and design.
– Cuttign-edge: Refers to the latest and most advanced technology or design in a particular field.

By Gabriel Botha

Related post

tehnologija

Oppo A38: Novi povoljan pametni telefon sa impresivnim karakteristikama

Septembar 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
tehnologija

Hong Kong proširuje testiranje za kineski digitalni juan

Septembar 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
tehnologija

Nabavite doživotnu licencu za Microsoft Office 2021 i online kurseve obuke za samo 49.99 USD

Septembar 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Promašio si

Vijesti

Sinergija linearnih enkodera, 3D štampanja, laserskog oblaganja i robotike: transformacija telekomunikacijskog pejzaža

Septembar 8, 2023 0 Komentari
Vijesti

Njemački startup finanz-markt.com lansira finansijsku aplikaciju “PortfolioPeak” na američkom tržištu

Septembar 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
tehnologija

Oppo A38: Novi povoljan pametni telefon sa impresivnim karakteristikama

Septembar 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
tehnologija

Hong Kong proširuje testiranje za kineski digitalni juan

Septembar 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari