City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

tehnologija

Bethesda raspravlja o nedostatku kopnenih vozila u Starfieldu

ByMampho Brescia

Septembar 8, 2023
Bethesda raspravlja o nedostatku kopnenih vozila u Starfieldu

Bethesda Game Studios has revealed that their upcoming game, Starfield, will not include ground vehicles at launch. Players will navigate the vast planets solely on foot, with the assistance of a jetpack. According to Todd Howard, the decision to omit ground vehicles was intentional and done to create a more curated experience for players.

Howard explained that the inclusion of vehicles would have altered the gameplay significantly. By focusing on exploring planets on foot, Bethesda can control the pacing and ensure that players have a consistent experience. However, he did mention that players will still have a vehicle in the form of a spaceship for interstellar travel. Additionally, players can upgrade their jetpack for more enjoyable planetary exploration.

Some players have expressed disappointment at the absence of ground vehicles, citing the desire for more transportation options and the ability to construct their own vehicles. However, others appreciate the decision, as it allows for more concentrated and focused gameplay within specific areas of the map.

While ground vehicles may not be available at launch, there is a possibility that Bethesda could introduce them in future downloadable content or expansions.

In the same interview, Howard was questioned about the optimization of Starfield for PC. He assured that the game runs smoothly on next-gen PCs but mentioned that some players may need to upgrade their hardware to fully enjoy the game’s technological advancements.

For further details on Starfield and its current features, refer to our comprehensive Starfield walkthrough.

Izvori: Nema

By Mampho Brescia

Related post

tehnologija

Izazov postizanja anonimnosti u ekosistemima digitalnih sredstava

Septembar 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
tehnologija

Huawei lansira novu seriju Mate 60: potencijalni rival Appleu

Septembar 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
tehnologija

KPMG osniva Grupu za AI i digitalne inovacije, imenuje Steve Chasea za potpredsjednika

Septembar 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Promašio si

tehnologija

Izazov postizanja anonimnosti u ekosistemima digitalnih sredstava

Septembar 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
Vijesti

Kako izbrisati adresu sa Google mapa

Septembar 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Vijesti

Huawei predstavlja Mate 60 Pro+ i Mate X5 sklopive, potencijalno potvrđujuće 5G mogućnosti i Kirin 9000S procesor

Septembar 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Vijesti

Uspon mobilne tehnologije u Južnoj Africi: sveobuhvatan pregled

Septembar 8, 2023 0 Komentari