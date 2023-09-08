City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

tehnologija

Starfield HD Reworked Project: Vizuelna nadogradnja za PC igrače

ByRobert Andrew

Septembar 8, 2023
Starfield HD Reworked Project: Vizuelna nadogradnja za PC igrače

Modder Halk Hogan, renowned for his impressive texture mods, has set his sights on improving the visual quality of Bethesda’s upcoming game, Starfield. Hogan first gained recognition for his The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project, which was so well-received that CD Projekt RED included a version of the mod in their Next-Gen edition. He also released a similar mod for Cyberpunk 2077 earlier this year.

In a recent YouTube video, Hogan shared a preview of the Starfield HD Reworked Project, showcasing the massive improvements in graphics fidelity. While the modification is still in its early stages, Hogan hinted that the first release will be available soon. He also mentioned that work is ongoing for enhanced versions of his texture mods for The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077.

The focus of the project, as always, is to achieve high-quality textures and potentially models in the future, while ensuring good performance and optimal use of video memory. PC gamers can look forward to an improved visual experience in Starfield, thanks to Hogan’s dedication.

While awaiting the release of Hogan’s mod, PC gamers can explore other existing mods that enhance the visual aspects of the game. Bethesda’s Starfield, their first new IP in 25 years, has already garnered over six million players, making it their most successful launch to date.

izvori:
– Halk Hogan YouTube video comments
– Guide to the best Starfield mods and tweaks

By Robert Andrew

Related post

tehnologija

Dell XPS prijenosni računari na rasprodaji: odmah nabavite najbolje ponude

Septembar 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
tehnologija

Microsoft nudi pravnu zaštitu za kupce koji koriste AI sisteme za generisanje sadržaja

Septembar 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
tehnologija

Appleov godišnji događaj lansiranja: Šta očekivati

Septembar 9, 2023 Robert Andrew

Promašio si

nauka

Zašto je vježba ključna za održavanje zdrave težine

Septembar 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Vijesti

Sedam savjeta za nebesku komunikaciju za parove

Septembar 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
Vijesti

Budućnost telekomunikacija: kako globalne poluprovodničke silikonske pločice oblikuju industriju

Septembar 9, 2023 0 Komentari
tehnologija

Dell XPS prijenosni računari na rasprodaji: odmah nabavite najbolje ponude

Septembar 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari