City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

tehnologija

Todd Howard potvrđuje da podrška za Starfield Mod dolazi sljedeće godine

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septembar 8, 2023
Todd Howard potvrđuje da podrška za Starfield Mod dolazi sljedeće godine

Starfield, the highly anticipated game by Bethesda, has fans buzzing with excitement over the possibility of mod support. In a recent interview with Japanese publication Famitsu, Starfield Game Director Todd Howard revealed that mod support will be available for the game next year.

Howard expressed his love for the creative possibilities that mods bring and assured fans that they will have the option to mod the game extensively. While the exact details of mod support are still unknown, fans can expect the ability to create custom missions, creatures, and even planets in Starfield.

This news aligns with previous statements made by Pete Hines, head of publishing at Bethesda, who confirmed that mod support will be coming to Starfield. Although the game will not launch with mod support, it will be added at a later date. Hines assured players that mods will be available for both PC and Xbox platforms.

While the delay in mod support may be due to the game needing to accommodate mods on both PC and Xbox, Bethesda has previous experience with console modding through their Creation Suite. This should alleviate any concerns about the feasibility of modding on multiple platforms.

Mod support has always been a key feature in Bethesda games, with titles like Skyrim and Fallout receiving extensive modding communities. Starfield is expected to follow in their footsteps and provide an exciting playground for modders to unleash their creativity.

As fans eagerly await the release of Starfield, the prospect of modding only adds to the excitement. With the game set to launch next year, players will have to exercise patience before they can start creating their own unique experiences in the vast reaches of space.

izvori:
– Famitsu interview with Todd Howard
– Pete Hines’ statements

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related post

tehnologija

Apple predstavlja uzbudljive nadogradnje i potencijalna povećanja cijena za iPhone 15 Pro i Pro Max

Septembar 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
tehnologija

Špijunski softver povezan s izraelskom kompanijom NSO iskorištava nedostatak Apple uređaja, kaže Citizen Lab

Septembar 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
tehnologija

Kineski Huawei lansira Mate 60 Pro+ pametni telefon za pretprodaju

Septembar 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Promašio si

tehnologija

Apple predstavlja uzbudljive nadogradnje i potencijalna povećanja cijena za iPhone 15 Pro i Pro Max

Septembar 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
nauka

Nova metoda koristi dvostruke RR Lyr zvijezde za mjerenje udaljenosti galaksija

Septembar 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
tehnologija

Špijunski softver povezan s izraelskom kompanijom NSO iskorištava nedostatak Apple uređaja, kaže Citizen Lab

Septembar 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
tehnologija

Kineski Huawei lansira Mate 60 Pro+ pametni telefon za pretprodaju

Septembar 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari