Sony predstavlja novu 'Verona' liniju Crystal LED displeja za virtuelnu proizvodnju

ByRobert Andrew

Septembar 7, 2023
Sony has recently unveiled its new ‘Verona’ line of Crystal LED direct view displays, specifically designed for use in virtual production. These displays have been developed by Sony’s cinematic production solutions group in collaboration with companies and individuals, including cinematographers. Notable participants in this development process include Epic Games and Sony Pictures.

The company first showcased these displays at Sony’s Digital Media Production Center in Los Angeles and will soon be publicly unveiling them at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam. This new line of displays aims to address the shortcomings of currently available products, with a particular focus on improving black levels. Sony aims to enhance the contrast and achieve the desired atmospheric effects for virtual sets that closely mimic real-world lighting conditions.

The newly-developed surface technology not only enhances black levels but also reduces reflectivity, resulting in a more immersive visual experience. Following the IBC event, Sony plans to conduct testing of the Verona CLED line in production environments, with an anticipated release in the Spring. In addition to the hardware, Sony is also actively working on developing a software toolset to support virtual production workflows, which is currently being tested on undisclosed productions.

Sony’s approach aims to create a flexible and open ecosystem that supports virtual production without being exclusive or proprietary. By collaboratively developing these tools and technologies with various industry partners, Sony seeks to enhance the capabilities and efficiency of virtual production processes.

izvori:
– Sony Digital Media Production Center
– International Broadcasting Convention (IBC)

