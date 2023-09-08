RuneScape developer Jagex has responded to the backlash from the game’s community and removed controversial pay-to-win components from its newly launched Hero Pass. The Hero Pass, marketed as an “always-on reward system,” received overwhelmingly negative feedback from players, particularly regarding the ability to purchase Underworld Emblems and levels within the pass. In addition, changes to content buffs and the Daily Challenge system also caused discontent among the player base.

Jagex initially released an update in response to player feedback but quickly acknowledged their mistake in another update, stating, “We messed up.” The developer recognizes that the launch of the Hero Pass alienated and frustrated many players and apologizes for their misjudgment. Jagex now acknowledges the need to listen to the community, reflect on their actions, and make necessary changes.

To address the concerns, Jagex has promptly made several urgent alterations to the game. The ability to purchase Hero Pass levels and Underworld Emblems has been immediately removed, while content buffs will be entirely eliminated from the Hero Pass next week. Furthermore, XP buffs will no longer be included in the Premier rewards track and will only be obtainable through gameplay for all players. The Daily Challenge system will be reinstated in the coming weeks, and the Hero Pass rewards will be rebalanced to make them more accessible.

Jagex aims to rebuild trust with the community through these changes, recognizing that the past week has caused significant damage to the player-developer relationship. Players who are dissatisfied with their Premier Pass purchase can seek a refund by contacting customer support.

While this update has been welcomed by the community overall, Jagex acknowledges that long-term changes may take time. They plan to work closely with the community to rethink and iterate the design of the Hero Pass, ensuring that the changes made align with player expectations and desires.

