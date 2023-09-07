City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

tehnologija

OpenAI najavljuje konferenciju za programere za pregled novih alata i ideja za razmjenu

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septembar 7, 2023
OpenAI najavljuje konferenciju za programere za pregled novih alata i ideja za razmjenu

OpenAI has revealed plans to host its inaugural developer conference, OpenAI DevDay, on November 6, 2023, in San Francisco. The one-day event aims to bring together hundreds of developers to showcase new tools and engage in discussions with OpenAI’s technical staff.

Since the launch of ChatGPT last year, interest in generative AI has surged worldwide. OpenAI’s models, including GPT-3, GPT-4, DALL-E, and Whisper, have gained traction among more than 2 million developers. These models have been utilized in diverse applications, ranging from integrating smart assistants into existing systems to creating innovative applications and services previously unattainable.

While most of OpenAI’s DevDay will take place in person, the keynote address and certain conference segments will be livestreamed. The event will provide developers from across the globe an opportunity to preview new tools and exchange ideas with OpenAI. Attendees present at the venue will also have the chance to participate in breakout sessions led by OpenAI’s technical staff.

Registration details for both in-person and livestream attendance will be announced in the ensuing weeks. OpenAI has established a website where individuals can express their interest and receive further information regarding the conference. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman anticipates sharing the company’s “latest work” during the event, potentially unveiling new products or services. While a “GPT-5” scale announcement may not be anticipated due to the relative newness and resource requirements of GPT-4, attendees may still encounter surprises.

izvori:
– OpenAI Blog: [OpenAI DevDay Announcement]
– OpenAI Blog: [OpenAI API Usage]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related post

tehnologija

Quordle: A Guide to the Word Guessing Game

Septembar 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
tehnologija

Garena Free Fire Iskoristite kodove za 9. septembar: Kako dobiti besplatne nagrade

Septembar 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
tehnologija

Poboljšajte svoj učinak u Quordle 593 pomoću ovih strategija

Septembar 9, 2023 Robert Andrew

Promašio si

tehnologija

Quordle: A Guide to the Word Guessing Game

Septembar 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
Vijesti

Splatfest Extravaganza: A Battle of Superstars

Septembar 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
nauka

Europe’s Ariane 6 Rocket Takes Major Step Towards Launch

Septembar 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Vijesti

Revolucioniranje telekomunikacija: moć analitike velikih podataka

Septembar 9, 2023 0 Komentari