Only Up, virusna igra na Twitchu, preuzeta sa Steam-a

ByGabriel Botha

Septembar 8, 2023
The popular viral game, Only Up, which gained immense popularity on Twitch over the summer, has been removed from the Steam platform. The creator of the game, known as SCKR Games, expressed a desire to move on from the game due to the stress it caused.

Only Up gained a significant following on Twitch with its unique take on the story of Jack and the Beanstalk. The game featured philosophical narrations and challenging platforming as players attempted to climb their way up various floating objects and environments.

Despite its success on Twitch, Only Up faced criticism for its inclusion of NFT references, the absence of gameplay features like a save function, and accusations of using copyrighted assets from another developer. These controversies led to the game being temporarily taken down from Steam in July before it returned.

In an update post, the solo developer of Only Up acknowledged their mistakes and expressed a desire to put the game behind them. They cited the stress the game had caused and the need for peace of mind and healing. The developer plans to take a pause and continue their education while working on their next game, tentatively titled Kith. This new project will have a different concept, genre, and setting, focusing on cinematography. The developer also expressed a desire to work with a small team to improve their game design skills.

True to their announcement, Only Up is no longer available for purchase on Steam. However, those who have already bought the game can still download and play it. With nearly 13,000 reviews, Only Up maintains a mostly positive rating.

izvori:

– Definitions: Twitch – a live streaming platform for gamers;
NFT – Non-Fungible Token, a digital asset with unique ownership recorded on a blockchain platform;
Steam – a digital distribution platform for video games.

