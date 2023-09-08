Novootkrivena mana u Apple uređajima koju je iskoristio NSO špijunski softver

Researchers at Citizen Lab, a digital watchdog group, have uncovered a spyware exploit linked to the Israeli firm NSO. This exploit targeted a recently discovered flaw in Apple devices. During an examination of an Apple device belonging to an employee of a Washington-based civil society group, Citizen Lab discovered that the flaw had been used to infect the device with NSO’s Pegasus spyware.

Bill Marczak, a senior researcher at Citizen Lab, stated that they have attributed the exploit to NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware with a high level of confidence. Their attribution is based on forensics obtained from the targeted device. Marczak also mentioned that the attacker likely made a mistake during the installation, which allowed Citizen Lab to identify the spyware.

Citizen Lab informed Apple about the discovery, and the company confirmed that using the high-security feature called “Lockdown Mode” on Apple devices can block this specific attack. John Scott-Railton, another senior researcher at Citizen Lab, believes that this incident highlights the importance of civil society as an early warning system for sophisticated attacks.

The flaw, which was exploited by the spyware, allowed iPhones running the latest version of iOS (16.6) to be compromised without any interaction from the victim. However, Apple has addressed this vulnerability by releasing new updates for its devices. After investigating the flaws reported by Citizen Lab, Apple issued the necessary updates to protect its users from potential exploitation.

This incident underscores the ongoing efforts of digital watchdog groups and tech companies in the constant battle against cyber threats. It serves as a reminder of the importance of regularly updating our devices and utilizing security features to mitigate potential risks.

Definicije:

– Spyware: malicious software that is designed to gather information from a device without the user’s knowledge or consent.

– NSO Group: an Israeli cybersecurity firm known for developing and selling surveillance technology to governments and law enforcement agencies.

izvori:

– Citizen Lab: a digital watchdog group based at the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy.

– Apple: a multinational technology company known for its consumer electronics, software, and online services.

(Note: The original source article did not contain any URLs, so they were omitted in this summary.)