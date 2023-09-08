City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

Glasine o iPhone 15 Pro: otkriveni detalji o skladištenju i cijenama

ByGabriel Botha

Septembar 8, 2023
According to a research note from analysts at TrendForce, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will start with the same 128GB storage capacity as their predecessors, the iPhone 14 Pro lineup. Contrary to previous rumors, the report states that the iPhone 15 Pro will be priced at $999, unchanged from the iPhone 14 Pro, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max will see a $100 price increase, starting at $1199.

TrendForce’s information contradicts earlier reports that suggested both models would see a price increase. However, it remains consistent with the claim that both devices will start with 128GB of storage. Additionally, the report debunks a previous rumor that the iPhone 15 Pro would be available in a new 2TB configuration, stating that the storage options will max out at 1TB.

Other analysts have attributed the price increase to the inclusion of a titanium chassis and a new periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. TrendForce also reveals that the iPhone 15 Pro models will include 8GB of RAM, an upgrade from the 6GB found in the iPhone 14 Pro.

While some had hoped for a base storage increase to 256GB, this new report suggests that it may not be the case. Apple’s upcoming event, “Wonderlust,” is set to unveil all the details about the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, so it won’t be long before we have confirmation on these rumors.

izvori:
– TrendForce research note analyzed by 9to5Mac

