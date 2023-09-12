City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

tehnologija

Project Gutenberg i Microsoft kreiraju hiljade besplatnih audio knjiga koristeći neuronsku tehnologiju pretvaranja teksta u govor

ByGabriel Botha

Septembar 12, 2023
Project Gutenberg i Microsoft kreiraju hiljade besplatnih audio knjiga koristeći neuronsku tehnologiju pretvaranja teksta u govor

Project Gutenberg and Microsoft have partnered to overcome the challenges of audiobooks by creating thousands of free audiobooks using neural text-to-speech (TTS) technology. Traditionally, audiobooks read by human beings often come with a one-time fee or subscription, and free audiobooks are usually read in a computerized voice that lacks naturalness. The neural TTS feature, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), generates speech that closely resembles human voices in terms of emotion and intonation.

One of the biggest hurdles in creating audiobooks is the amount of time required for recording, editing, and publishing. However, with the help of Microsoft AI, Project Gutenberg has significantly reduced this process by automatically producing high-quality audiobooks from existing online e-books. By leveraging recent advancements in neural TTS, the team has been able to convert a wide collection of books into open-license audiobooks.

To access the audiobooks, users can browse the Project Gutenberg Open Audiobook Collection and listen to them directly on the website. The collection is available on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and the Internet Archive. All the audiobooks are public domain works, primarily featuring classic authors like William Shakespeare, Mark Twain, and Leo Tolstoy.

This collaboration between Project Gutenberg and Microsoft aims to make literature more accessible and democratize access to high-quality audiobooks. Whether for educational purposes or entertainment during long drives, the free audiobook collection offers a wide range of titles for users to enjoy.

izvori:
– “Project Gutenberg and Microsoft Team up to Create Free Audiobooks.” ZDNet. (No URL)
– “How to Convert Kindle Books to Audiobooks.” Epubor. (No URL)

By Gabriel Botha

Related post

tehnologija

Domaće knedle od jabuka prodavaće se na Festivalu jabuka

Septembar 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
tehnologija

Tehnologija: Apple pojačava liniju proizvoda uzbudljivim nadogradnjama

Septembar 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
tehnologija

Thunderbolt 5 dolazi 2024.: Potencijalna promjena igre za Apple

Septembar 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

Promašio si

nauka

Ruski i američki astronauti pristali na Međunarodnu svemirsku stanicu usred tenzija oko Ukrajine

Septembar 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
tehnologija

Domaće knedle od jabuka prodavaće se na Festivalu jabuka

Septembar 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
tehnologija

Tehnologija: Apple pojačava liniju proizvoda uzbudljivim nadogradnjama

Septembar 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
nauka

SpaceX uspješno raspoređuje 22 Starlink satelita sa Cape Canaverala

Septembar 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari