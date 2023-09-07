City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

tehnologija

Nabavite Samsung Galaxy S22 po nenadmašnoj cijeni

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septembar 7, 2023
Nabavite Samsung Galaxy S22 po nenadmašnoj cijeni

Giffgaff, a renowned phone retailer, is offering the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G at an incredibly low price of £339. This deal allows you to purchase a refurbished phone in “Good” condition with 128GB of storage. If you prefer a handset in better condition, you can opt for the ‘Like New’ version for £479, which also includes free delivery. The phone is available in various colors, such as black, pink gold, green, and white.

Giffgaff provides a 24-month warranty for added peace of mind when purchasing a refurbished phone. Before sending it out, the phone undergoes a 30-point health check, and the battery life is guaranteed to be at least 80% of its original capacity. Additionally, all phones are professionally data-wiped.

If you’re a new giffgaff user, you’ll need to purchase a data plan with a minimum value of £10 for 20GB. However, this plan is on a monthly rolling basis, meaning there are no long-term contracts or commitments. Furthermore, giffgaff offers a 21-day return policy with no problems or difficulties.

The Samsung Galaxy S22, released in 2022, has an upfront cost of £769. It boasts a small size, a versatile camera, an elegant design, and excellent performance. Considering that the next model, the S23, didn’t offer many significant changes, the Galaxy S22 is a highly recommended choice.

Sources: (No URLs provided)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related post

tehnologija

Dell XPS prijenosni računari na rasprodaji: odmah nabavite najbolje ponude

Septembar 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
tehnologija

Microsoft nudi pravnu zaštitu za kupce koji koriste AI sisteme za generisanje sadržaja

Septembar 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
tehnologija

Appleov godišnji događaj lansiranja: Šta očekivati

Septembar 9, 2023 Robert Andrew

Promašio si

nauka

Zašto je vježba ključna za održavanje zdrave težine

Septembar 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Vijesti

Sedam savjeta za nebesku komunikaciju za parove

Septembar 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
Vijesti

Budućnost telekomunikacija: kako globalne poluprovodničke silikonske pločice oblikuju industriju

Septembar 9, 2023 0 Komentari
tehnologija

Dell XPS prijenosni računari na rasprodaji: odmah nabavite najbolje ponude

Septembar 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari