City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

tehnologija

Najsrećniji umovi priznati od strane ISG-a za digitalnu transformaciju rade sa DoubleVerify

ByGabriel Botha

Septembar 12, 2023
Najsrećniji umovi priznati od strane ISG-a za digitalnu transformaciju rade sa DoubleVerify

Happiest Minds Technologies, a leading technology company specializing in digital transformation, has been recognized by ISG, a leading technology research and advisory firm, for its work with media and entertainment company DoubleVerify. Happiest Minds was selected as one of five projects recognized in the media and entertainment category.

DoubleVerify, a client of Happiest Minds since 2018, provides solutions that increase trust in metrics related to digital advertising. DoubleVerify wanted to expand its offerings to connected TVs and OTT platforms, which required robust quality assurance of reporting metrics. Happiest Minds carried out an assessment using its Test Maturity Assessment (TMA) framework and helped DoubleVerify modernize its tech stack and obtain accreditation from the Media Rating Council.

The partnership between DoubleVerify and Happiest Minds has been described as a catalyst for both businesses. Nisim Tal, Chief Technology Officer at DoubleVerify, praised Happiest Minds for providing agile methodologies, robust processes, and experienced talent, which created an environment for innovation and business excellence.

Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Product Engineering Services at Happiest Minds, emphasized the company’s expertise in collaborating with Enterprise SaaS companies, fueling new product development and innovation while accelerating time to market. He described the ISG recognition as a testament to Happiest Minds’ digital engineering capabilities.

Paul Reynolds, ISG Partner and Chief Research Officer, highlighted the accelerated adoption of digital technologies and business models seen in this year’s case studies. The Happiest Minds case study with DoubleVerify stood out as an example of how digital transformation can drive product development and achieve a first-mover advantage in an unexplored market.

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited is a mindful IT company that enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers. They leverage disruptive technologies such as AI, blockchain, cloud, and IoT to deliver seamless customer experiences and actionable insights.

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics, aiming to strengthen the digital advertising ecosystem and ensure a fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media.

Overall, Happiest Minds’ recognition by ISG highlights their digital engineering capabilities and their ability to add value to DoubleVerify’s growth journey.

izvori:
– [ISG](https://www.isg-one.com)
– [Happiest Minds Technologies Limited](https://www.happiestminds.com)
– [DoubleVerify](https://www.doubleverify.com)

By Gabriel Botha

Related post

tehnologija

Domaće knedle od jabuka prodavaće se na Festivalu jabuka

Septembar 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
tehnologija

Tehnologija: Apple pojačava liniju proizvoda uzbudljivim nadogradnjama

Septembar 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
tehnologija

Thunderbolt 5 dolazi 2024.: Potencijalna promjena igre za Apple

Septembar 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

Promašio si

nauka

Ruski i američki astronauti pristali na Međunarodnu svemirsku stanicu usred tenzija oko Ukrajine

Septembar 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
tehnologija

Domaće knedle od jabuka prodavaće se na Festivalu jabuka

Septembar 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
tehnologija

Tehnologija: Apple pojačava liniju proizvoda uzbudljivim nadogradnjama

Septembar 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
nauka

SpaceX uspješno raspoređuje 22 Starlink satelita sa Cape Canaverala

Septembar 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari