Bankjoy demo platformu za digitalno bankarstvo sa Neobank klijentom na FinovateFall 2023.

Bankjoy, a leading digital banking provider, has been chosen to showcase its digital banking platform with a new neobank client at FinovateFall 2023. The demo will highlight how Bankjoy’s suite of digital banking services empowers neobanks to offer more value to their customers.

Bankjoy offers modern banking technology, including mobile and online banking, to regional banks, neobanks, and credit unions. Its platform allows digital banks and neobanks to target specific markets and customer demographics while maintaining their existing core systems.

At FinovateFall, Bankjoy will demonstrate its seamless user experience, visually appealing design, advanced digital features, and integration capabilities with various core platforms and third parties. This makes it an ideal choice for neobanks looking to enhance the digital banking experience for their retail and commercial customers.

Greg Palmer, VP of Strategy at Finovate, stated, “We are pleased to have Bankjoy onstage at Finovate again this year, this time with a neobank as their co-presenter. We look forward to seeing an exciting demo from two forward-thinking organizations.”

According to a report, the global neobanking market was valued at $66 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 55% from 2023 to 2030. As neobanks continue to gain traction, it’s crucial for them to have the right technology to provide a feature-rich user experience that meets the financial needs of their target customers.

Bankjoy CEO and Founder, Michael Duncan, expressed enthusiasm about participating in Finovate and showcasing their intuitive digital banking platform. Bankjoy’s platform includes mobile and online banking, e-statements, online account opening, online loan origination, and conversational AI, among other features. The company has been continuously adding new features, functionalities, and integrations to its digital product offerings.

izvori:

Financial Technology Today