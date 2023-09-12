City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

tehnologija

Apple predstavlja nove veće mogućnosti pohrane za iCloud planove

ByMampho Brescia

Septembar 12, 2023
Apple predstavlja nove veće mogućnosti pohrane za iCloud planove

Apple has announced new higher storage options for its iCloud plans during its iPhone 15 event. Until now, individual iCloud accounts had a maximum storage limit of 2 TB for $9.99 per month. However, starting from September 18th, Apple will be offering 6 TB and 12 TB plans to meet the growing demand for more storage for personal photos, videos, documents, and data.

The new 6 TB plan of iCloud+ will be priced at $29.99 per month in the United States, while the 12 TB plan will cost $59.99 per month. These storage tiers can also be shared with up to six people through Family Sharing.

In addition to the increased storage options, these plans will include all other iCloud+ features such as iCloud Private Relay and HomeKit Secure Video. This means that users will not only benefit from expanded storage capacity but also enjoy enhanced security and privacy features.

It is currently unclear whether these new storage tiers can be combined with an Apple One Premier subscription, which already offers 2 TB of storage, potentially allowing users to have a total storage allocation of 14 terabytes.

While these larger storage options come with a higher price tag, they do provide a solution for individuals who have already exceeded their previous maximum 4 TB allocation (2 TB iCloud + 2 TB from Apple One). Users will be able to subscribe to these expanded iCloud plans starting from September 18th.

izvori:
– [Source 1: Source Title]
– [Source 2: Source Title]

By Mampho Brescia

Related post

tehnologija

Priča se da će Samsung Galaxy Ring debitovati sljedeće godine

Septembar 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
tehnologija

EA otkriva uzbudljive karakteristike i datum izlaska za NHL 24

Septembar 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
tehnologija

Apple-ovi najnoviji iPhone-i imaju veliku potražnju, rokovi isporuke padaju do novembra

Septembar 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Promašio si

nauka

Sigurnija alternativa CRISPR-u: Japanski istraživači razvijaju novu tehniku ​​uređivanja gena s manje nenamjernih mutacija

Septembar 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Vijesti

Doživite zadivljujući svijet vladavine

Septembar 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
tehnologija

Priča se da će Samsung Galaxy Ring debitovati sljedeće godine

Septembar 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Vijesti

Međunarodna svemirska stanica nastavlja saradnju između SAD-a i Rusije

Septembar 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari