Apple je očekivao da će predstaviti iPhone 15 sa USB-C punjenjem

Apple is set to release the highly anticipated iPhone 15, with rumors indicating that it will abandon its proprietary Lightning charger in favor of USB-C charging. This move would allow for universal charging and streamline the charging process across various devices and brands.

Last year, the European Union passed a law requiring smartphones, tablets, and other small devices to support USB-C charging by 2024. This legislation aims to reduce the number of chargers and cables consumers need to deal with when purchasing new devices, as well as promote compatibility between devices produced by different manufacturers.

Although this change may seem significant for iPhones, Apple has already transitioned its iPads and MacBooks to USB-C charging. However, the company has been resistant to making the change on the iPhone. Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Greg Joswiak, previously emphasized the value and ubiquity of the Lightning charger but acknowledged that the company would comply with the EU mandate.

The EU’s decision aligns with its efforts to address e-waste. However, the transition to USB-C chargers may initially generate more e-waste as people phase out their Lightning cables. Apple will likely need to develop a Lightning cable recycling program to mitigate the environmental impact.

There are financial reasons behind Apple’s resistance to the change as well. The Lightning charger has been a profitable source of revenue for Apple, both through the sale of Lightning cables and the third-party accessories and cables that go through its Made For iPhone program. Moving to USB-C would relinquish some of this control and shift to a more open and universal ecosystem.

It remains unclear if the shift to USB-C will be implemented across all models of the iPhone 15 or limited to the Pro devices. However, the transition to USB-C charging is not expected to be a sole motivator for consumers to upgrade. Many mobile devices, including Apple’s own iPads and MacBooks, already use USB-C, so access to charging wires should not be difficult or costly.

In the long term, a universal charging system has clear advantages for consumers. This switch will also align iPhones with the growing trend of USB-C usage in other devices. While there may be speculation about a potential shift to wireless charging in the future, it is currently limited by slower charging speeds compared to wired charging.

izvori:

-“Apple set to unveil iPhone 15 with USB-C charging, marking possible end of Lightning cable era” (CNN)

– Definition of Lightning charger: A proprietary charging cable developed by Apple for its devices.

– Definition of USB-C charger: A universal charging standard that allows for faster charging and compatibility across various devices and brands.