Andrew Flintoff se vraća u kriket nakon pada Top Gear

Andrew Flintoff, former cricketer and presenter on Top Gear, has made a comeback to cricket after sustaining injuries in a high-speed crash during filming for the show. The accident occurred at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey, where Flintoff had been driving a three-wheel Morgan Super 3 at 130mph. He suffered facial injuries and broken ribs but has since recovered.

Flintoff, who retired from cricket in 2009, is now working as an unpaid consultant with England’s men’s team during their One-Day International series against New Zealand. He was seen leading fielding drills in preparation for the first match at Cardiff’s Sophia Gardens. Visible scars on his face and tape on his nose were noticeable.

Flintoff’s involvement with Top Gear has come to an end, with his decision to quit following the crash. This was not his first accident on the show, as he had previously crashed into a market stall and fallen off a trike at high speeds. The BBC has temporarily halted filming for the show and will conduct a health and safety review.

Speaking about the crash, a source close to Flintoff stated that he was both emotionally and physically affected by the incident. Former Top Gear presenter Angela Rippon expressed her sympathy, noting that the presenters are not professional drivers and are often asked to do challenging tasks.

Despite not joining the team for the upcoming World Cup in India, Flintoff’s return to cricket is a positive development for fans and the sport. His experience and expertise will undoubtedly benefit England’s team during their matches against New Zealand.

