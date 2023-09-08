City Life

An Integrated Approach to Government Digital Services

ByGabriel Botha

Septembar 8, 2023
Department of Commerce CIO Andre Mendes has called for a reformulation of digital services in the government sector. Speaking at the annual FedTalks event, Mendes proposed the creation of an integrated group of government portals that would allow users to easily access benefits and services from any device. He emphasized the need for federal, state, and local government portals that prioritize user experience and self-service. Mendes cited Estonia as an example of a nation that has successfully implemented this approach.

To achieve this level of digital service, Mendes urged the U.S. to shed its legacy modus operandi and rely on commercial technology solutions that minimize customization. He criticized the current practice of federal agencies creating IT strategies that are disconnected from the commercial market, calling it an “amazing waste of money and time.” Mendes also highlighted the prevalence of outdated and inaccurate information on government agency websites, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive overhaul.

In his keynote speech, Mendes provided recommendations for current CIOs to drive the modernization of government digital services. He advised CIOs to aggressively extract commodity services and consolidate applications and operations. Mendes encouraged CIOs to embrace the shift towards mobile apps and constant updates, urging them to rededicate their careers to momentous change.

The transformation of government digital services is a monumental task, as it requires the replacement of millions of outdated web pages. However, Mendes believes that with a new approach focused on user-centric design and leveraging commercial technology, the government can provide a more efficient and user-friendly digital experience for citizens.

