Creating Realistic AI Voices: The Possibilities and Questions They Raise

ByMampho Brescia

Septembar 11, 2023
In a world where AI voices are becoming increasingly common, it is important to consider the implications and potential ramifications. From virtual assistants like Alexa and Siri to the voices heard on applications like TikTok, AI systems are able to produce lifelike speech in various languages and voices. Recently, in a three-part miniseries on AI, David Pierce, a respected editor and co-host of The Vergecast, experimented with training AI bots to replicate his voice.

The process involved training the AI bots using scripts, existing audio from previous Vergecast episodes, or a combination of both. The goal was to determine how well and quickly a passable AI copy of his voice could be created. The results were astonishing, with four different tools showcasing varying degrees of success in replicating David’s voice.

While none of the AI voices are expected to replace David, it is evident that they are improving rapidly. This raises significant questions about the potential implications of such technology. What responsibilities do creators have when using AI to replicate their voice? How do individuals navigate the ethical and legal challenges that arise from the use of AI-generated voices?

The rise of AI music, where artist voices are used to train models that can create convincing songs in anyone’s voice, presents a similar dilemma. These advancements have the potential to spark a decade of court cases and ethical debates regarding ownership and consent. It is crucial to consider how these tools should be used and how their impact should be discussed.

While the possibilities offered by AI voices are vast and democratizing, there is a pressing need to address the deepfakes and potential problems they may create. The rapid improvement of AI technology demands that these discussions take place sooner rather than later. The development and use of realistic AI voices are here to stay, and it is crucial to navigate this new terrain responsibly and ethically.

Definicije:
– AI voices: Artificially generated voices created through AI models trained on human speech.
– Deepfakes: Synthetic media that combines and superimposes existing images and videos onto source images or videos, often with malicious intent.

izvori:
– David Pierce, “I made a bot that sounds almost exactly like me. It was easier and better than I expected. Is this cool or terrifying?”, The Verge

