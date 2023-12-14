Meteorska kiša Geminidi: kosmički spektakl

Summary: The Geminids meteor shower is set to reach its peak on the night of 15 December, offering a dazzling display of shooting stars. Unlike most meteor showers caused by comets, the Geminids originate from the asteroid 3200 Phaethon. With each passing year, the shower is becoming more intense, producing up to 150 meteors per hour. The best time to observe this stunning phenomenon is between 2 am and 3 am when streaks of light can be seen all over the sky. While the meteors usually appear yellow, they can vary in color. The Geminids are followed by the Ursids meteor shower, originating from the comet 8P/Tuttle.

Redefining Cosmic Fireworks

Prepare for a celestial spectacle as the Geminids meteor shower graces the night sky. This annual phenomenon is set to peak on the night of 15 December, offering a breathtaking display of shooting stars. Rather than being caused by a comet, the Geminids differ from other meteor showers as their origin is the asteroid 3200 Phaethon. This space rock, known as an Apollo asteroid, ventures closer to the Sun than any other identified asteroid.

As the 3200 Phaethon approaches the Sun, the intense heat melts the ice and vaporizes gases within the rock, leaving behind a trail of debris. These small particles are suspended in the asteroid’s orbit, crossing paths with our planet. The result is a magnificent light show, with meteors streaking across the sky in various directions. While the Geminids typically produce around 150 meteors per hour in clear skies, the shower seems to be intensifying with each passing year.

To witness this celestial event, simply find a spot away from light pollution and gaze up at the sky between 2 am and 3 am. The meteors can appear yellow, although their color can vary. This captivating display is visible to the naked eye around the globe, except in Antarctica. For a truly memorable experience, be sure to choose a location with completely clear night skies.

After the grandeur of the Geminids, sky gazers can look forward to the Ursids meteor shower, originating from the comet 8P/Tuttle. Although less showy than its celestial predecessor, the Ursids will peak on 22-23 December. So, prepare to be dazzled by nature’s cosmic fireworks and immerse yourself in the awe-inspiring beauty of the Geminids meteor shower.