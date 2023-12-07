Novi časopis za geofizička istraživanja: Mašinsko učenje revolucionira naučna otkrića

Research in the Earth and space sciences is about to take a groundbreaking leap forward with the launch of the Journal of Geophysical Research: Machine Learning and Computation. This new journal, now open for submissions, aims to explore the intersection of data-driven and computational methodologies with the goal of advancing knowledge in the field.

Unlike traditional research in geophysics, which relies heavily on established theories and empirical observations, machine learning and artificial intelligence offer a fresh perspective. By using statistical analysis, mathematical models, and innovative computational methods, scientists can uncover new insights into the Earth and space sciences.

Enrico Camporeale, the Founding Editor-in-Chief of JGR: Machine Learning and Computation, shares his inspiration for this new journal. With a background in space plasma physics and a growing interest in scientific machine learning, Camporeale believes that machine learning has the potential to become the fourth pillar of scientific discovery. By creating a dedicated platform for these innovative works, scientists can accelerate the progress of this emerging field.

While tools like ChatGPT, a generative AI tool, have gained attention for their ability to generate text and images, they may not be suitable for scientific discovery. These tools can produce plausible but inaccurate information, raising concerns about their safety and ethics. Camporeale suggests that non-generative AI tools, such as machine learning algorithms, are more appropriate for scientific problems. They allow scientists to explore and understand vast amounts of data and can lead to the discovery of new physics.

The impact of machine learning in scientific discovery is already evident in various fields. For example, in numerical weather prediction (NWP), machine learning-based emulators or accelerators of physics-based simulations have shown similar or better accuracy with significantly reduced computational time. This revolutionary approach has the potential to transform not only the field of geoscience but also other areas of scientific research.

While many AGU journals have published papers utilizing machine learning techniques, this new journal fills a niche by focusing on the development and application of novel ML techniques to address specific scientific questions. By providing a dedicated venue for these works, JGR: Machine Learning and Computation ensures that this valuable research receives the appropriate review and recognition it deserves.

The launch of the Journal of Geophysical Research: Machine Learning and Computation marks an exciting chapter in scientific discovery. With this new platform, scientists in the Earth and space sciences can harness the power of machine learning to unveil hidden patterns, uncover new knowledge, and propel the field forward into a new era of exploration.

