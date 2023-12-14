Nova studija otkriva iznenađujuće porijeklo STEVEovog fenomena

Summary: A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, has shed new light on the nature and origin of the STEVE phenomenon, a purple and white streak of light often accompanied by a picket fence-like green glow. Previously believed to be a type of aurora, the study reveals that STEVE is actually generated by low-altitude electric fields parallel to Earth’s magnetic field. The findings could have implications for our understanding of unknown physical processes in Earth’s atmosphere.

In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have found that STEVE, the enigmatic streak of purple light seen in Earth’s atmosphere, is not actually an aurora. The STEVE phenomenon, which has puzzled researchers for years, has now been identified as a separate celestial occurrence. It is produced by low-altitude electric fields that are parallel to Earth’s magnetic field.

The study conducted by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, challenges previous assumptions about the origins of STEVE. By using a model of the ionosphere, the team demonstrated that a specific combination of electric fields can excite oxygen and nitrogen, generating the distinct spectrum of light observed in the picket fence-like structure of STEVE.

The findings have significant implications for our understanding of the physical processes occurring in Earth’s atmosphere. Claire Gasque, the lead author of the study, explained, “The light from the picket fence is being created by particles that have to be energized right there in space by a parallel electric field, which is a completely different mechanism than any of the auroras that we’ve studied or known before.”

The researchers propose further investigations into these low-altitude electric fields and their connection to the larger energy transfer between Earth’s atmosphere and space. They believe that launching a rocket through STEVE could provide valuable data on the strength and direction of the electric and magnetic fields involved.

These findings will be presented at the upcoming American Geophysical Union meeting in San Francisco, offering experts an opportunity to delve deeper into the mysterious phenomenon. It is hoped that this research will contribute to our understanding of Earth’s atmosphere and lead to further breakthroughs in the field of atmospheric science.