City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

nauka

Kontaminacija Saturnovih mjeseci: Zašto je uništen Cassini umjesto Huygensa

ByGabriel Botha

Oktobar 3, 2023
Kontaminacija Saturnovih mjeseci: Zašto je uništen Cassini umjesto Huygensa

In a surprising move, the Cassini probe was intentionally crashed into Saturn’s atmosphere to prevent contamination from earthly organisms. This decision may puzzle many, as the Huygens probe had actually landed on Titan, one of Saturn’s moons. However, the rationale behind this decision lies in the concerns of astrobiologists and planetary protection experts.

The primary concern of these experts is the potential contamination of Enceladus, another moon of Saturn. Enceladus is believed to have a global ocean of liquid water beneath its icy surface, making it a prime candidate for hosting extraterrestrial microorganisms that may resemble life on Earth. In order to prevent any chance of Earth hardware crashing onto Enceladus and potentially contaminating it, the Cassini probe was destroyed.

On the other hand, Titan, although rich in organic chemicals, poses a lesser risk of contamination. The extremely low temperatures on Titan, around -290 degrees Fahrenheit, are believed to prevent the evolution of Earth-like biology. While ammonia could potentially act as a solvent and basis for membranes on a super-cold world like Titan, the European Space Agency (ESA) considers the risk of contaminating such a cold biosphere to be very low.

The decision to crash Cassini into Saturn’s atmosphere stemmed from the priority of protecting Enceladus, which holds the potential for extant extraterrestrial life. Although Titan is of astrobiological significance, its cold temperatures reduce the likelihood of contamination. By sacrificing Cassini in Saturn’s atmosphere, the NASA-ESA team ensured that the risk of contamination on Enceladus was eliminated.

Source: David Warmflash, Astrobiologist and Science Communicator, Portland, Oregon

By Gabriel Botha

Related post

nauka

Svemirski teleskop James Webb otkriva slobodno plutajuće planete veličine Jupitera

Oktobar 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
nauka

Spiralna ljepota: Hubble snimio NGC 4654 u sazviježđu Djevice

Oktobar 3, 2023 Robert Andrew
nauka

NASA planira da izgradi kuće na Mjesecu do 2040-ih

Oktobar 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Promašio si

nauka

Svemirski teleskop James Webb otkriva slobodno plutajuće planete veličine Jupitera

Oktobar 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
nauka

Spiralna ljepota: Hubble snimio NGC 4654 u sazviježđu Djevice

Oktobar 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
nauka

NASA planira da izgradi kuće na Mjesecu do 2040-ih

Oktobar 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
nauka

Misterija nestale zvijezde: Novi uvidi iz svemirskog teleskopa James Webb

Oktobar 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari