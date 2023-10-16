City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

nauka

Svemirski teleskop James Webb otkrio kvarc u oblacima egzoplaneta WASP-17 b

ByRobert Andrew

Oktobar 16, 2023
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has made a groundbreaking discovery, revealing evidence of quartz in the clouds of an exoplanet for the first time. The exoplanet in question, WASP-17 b, is a hot Jupiter that orbits an F-type star located approximately 1,300 light-years from Earth. WASP-17 b is known for being one of the largest and puffiest exoplanets discovered to date.

Researchers from the University of Bristol in the U.K., led by David Grant, were ecstatic about this unexpected finding. Grant stated, “We were thrilled! We knew from previous observations with the Hubble Space Telescope that there were aerosols in the atmosphere of WASP-17 b, but we didn’t anticipate them being made of quartz.”

The team utilized the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) on the Webb telescope to study the transmission spectrum of WASP-17 b. By analyzing the effects of the planet’s atmosphere on starlight, they were able to identify a distinct feature at 8.6 microns, indicating the presence of quartz in the planet’s clouds.

The discovery of quartz in the clouds of WASP-17 b is significant because it is the first time a specific cloud species has been identified in a transiting exoplanet. Unlike the mineral particles found in Earth’s clouds, the quartz crystals in WASP-17 b’s clouds do not originate from a rocky surface but are formed within the planet’s atmosphere itself.

This breakthrough adds to our understanding of the composition and complexity of exoplanet atmospheres. By studying the properties of different cloud species in exoplanets, scientists can gain valuable insights into the processes and conditions that shape these distant worlds.

izvori:
– Astrophysical Journal Letters
– NASA

Note: This article has been written based on the information provided in the source article and does not contain direct quotes from the original source.

