City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

nauka

Kako vidjeti "vatreni prsten" pomračenje Sunca u području Kanzas Sitija

ByMampho Brescia

Oktobar 13, 2023
Kako vidjeti "vatreni prsten" pomračenje Sunca u području Kanzas Sitija

We are just one day away from a partial annular solar eclipse in Kansas City! An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth but when it is at or close to its farthest point from Earth. This results in the Moon appearing smaller than the Sun and not totally covering the Sun. The size differences create one dark disk, the Moon, over a relatively larger, brighter disk, the sun. The result is the appearance of a “ring of fire” around the moon.

To safely view the eclipse, you will need special-purpose solar filters, such as eclipse glasses. Ordinary sunglasses are not safe for looking at the sun.

Unfortunately, the forecast calls for an overcast sky for much of the event. Nevertheless, it’s still worth trying to catch a glimpse at maximum coverage around 11:50 a.m. on Saturday, October 14.

Remember to be safe and good luck observing the “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse!

izvori:
– First Alert Meteorologist
– Hearst Owned

By Mampho Brescia

Related post

nauka

Mladi astronom prihvata magiju pomračenja Sunca

Oktobar 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
nauka

Pronađena tektonska ploča 'Pontus': Nestali komad drevne Zemlje je Borneo

Oktobar 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
nauka

Opservatorija Gaia otkriva pola miliona zvijezda u obližnjem jatu

Oktobar 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

Promašio si

nauka

Mladi astronom prihvata magiju pomračenja Sunca

Oktobar 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
nauka

Pronađena tektonska ploča 'Pontus': Nestali komad drevne Zemlje je Borneo

Oktobar 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
nauka

Opservatorija Gaia otkriva pola miliona zvijezda u obližnjem jatu

Oktobar 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
nauka

Genetika utječe na altruističko ponašanje pčela

Oktobar 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari