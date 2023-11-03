Istraživanje otkriva neviđene uvide u erupciju Kolumbo i cunami iz 1650. godine

A recent survey conducted by scientists from the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel has shed light on the historic eruption of the Kolumbo underwater volcano in 1650. By utilizing advanced imaging technology, the researchers were able to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to the catastrophic tsunami triggered by the eruption. These findings offer valuable information for the development of monitoring programs for active submarine volcanic activity.

The eruption of the Kolumbo volcano in the Aegean Sea was a sight that left witnesses awe-struck in 1650. Reports from that time described a remarkable change in the color and temperature of the water, along with the ejection of glowing rocks and the presence of fire and lightning. The eruption unleashed a devastating tsunami, with waves reaching heights of up to 20 meters, causing widespread destruction along the coastline.

Dr. Jens Karstens, the lead researcher of the study, explains how they reconstructed the historic events using modern imaging technology. The team used 3D seismic methods to create a detailed image of the underwater crater, which revealed that a landslide followed by an explosive eruption was the cause of the tsunami. By comparing historical eyewitness accounts with computer simulations, the researchers confirmed that the combination of these two events aligned with the observed devastation.

The study not only provides insights into the past but also offers valuable knowledge for monitoring and predicting future volcanic activity. By understanding the mechanisms behind past eruptions and tsunamis, scientists can develop improved monitoring programs and potentially even early warning systems. This research contributes to ongoing efforts, such as the SANTORY project led by Prof. Dr. Paraskevi Nomikou, in monitoring volcanic unrest in active submarine volcanoes.

The use of 3D marine reflection seismics played a crucial role in this study. This geophysical technique utilizes sound waves that bounce off geological layers beneath the seabed, allowing scientists to create detailed cross-sectional profiles. By employing multiple measuring cables towed behind a research vessel, a three-dimensional image, known as a seismic volume, can be constructed.

With these advancements in imaging technology and our growing understanding of submarine volcanic activity, we are better equipped to monitor and mitigate the risks associated with these natural phenomena. The findings from the survey of the Kolumbo eruption serve as a reminder of the incredible power of volcanoes and the importance of studying and preparing for their potential impact.

FAQ

Q: How did the researchers reconstruct the events of the 1650 Kolumbo eruption?

A: The researchers used modern imaging technology, specifically 3D seismic methods, to create a detailed image of the underwater crater of the Kolumbo volcano. By comparing historical eyewitness accounts with computer simulations, they were able to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to the eruption and subsequent tsunami.

Q: What caused the tsunami triggered by the Kolumbo eruption?

A: The researchers found that a combination of a landslide followed by an explosive volcanic eruption caused the tsunami. This conclusion was reached by comparing historical eyewitness accounts with computer simulations and aligning the observed devastation with the combination of these two events.

Q: How can these findings aid in monitoring volcanic activity?

A: The insights gained from studying the 1650 Kolumbo eruption can contribute to the development of monitoring programs and potentially even early warning systems for active submarine volcanic activity. Understanding the mechanisms behind past eruptions and tsunamis allows scientists to better predict and mitigate the risks associated with future volcanic events.

Q: What is 3D marine reflection seismics?

A: 3D marine reflection seismics is a geophysical technique that uses sound waves to create detailed images of geological structures beneath the seabed. By bouncing sound waves off these layers and analyzing the reflections, scientists can construct three-dimensional profiles, known as seismic volumes, which provide valuable insights into the geological features and history of underwater volcanoes.