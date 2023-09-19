City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

nauka

NASA solarna sonda snimila rijedak video snažne solarne erupcije

ByGabriel Botha

Septembar 19, 2023
NASA solarna sonda snimila rijedak video snažne solarne erupcije

A NASA solar probe successfully navigated through a powerful coronal mass ejection (CME) from the sun, providing valuable evidence for a long-standing theory, the agency announced. The Parker Solar Probe captured video footage of the rare event as it flew through the CME on September 5, 2022.

Coronal mass ejections are eruptions of plasma in the sun’s outer atmosphere. They have the potential to cause space weather disturbances that can pose risks to satellites and disrupt communication and navigation systems. In some cases, powerful CMEs can even disrupt power grids on Earth.

Scientists had theorized that CMEs could interact with interplanetary dust, carrying it outward. This theory was proposed in a 2003 paper. The recent observations from the Parker Solar Probe confirmed this phenomenon, as it observed the CME acting like a vacuum cleaner and displacing dust particles up to approximately 6 million miles from the Sun. However, the dust was quickly replenished.

Studying the interaction between CMEs and interplanetary dust is important for predicting the speed at which CMEs travel from the sun to Earth. This knowledge can aid in establishing better forecasts for CME arrival and potential impacts on our planet.

The Parker Solar Probe, launched in 2018, continues its mission of exploring the sun’s atmosphere by traveling closer to its surface than any previous spacecraft. This proximity provides unprecedented opportunities to study the sun and its various phenomena.

By observing and analyzing events like the encounter with the CME, scientists can expand their understanding of the sun’s behavior and improve their ability to forecast and mitigate potential space weather hazards.

izvori:
– NASA
– Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory

By Gabriel Botha

Related post

nauka

Naučnici stvaraju paukovu svilu pune dužine koristeći transgene svilene bube

Septembar 21, 2023 Gabriel Botha
nauka

Kolačići i privatnost: razumijevanje osnova

Septembar 21, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
nauka

Novi napredak u tehnologiji Falcon 9 Block 5: Starlink Group 6-18

Septembar 21, 2023 Robert Andrew

Promašio si

nauka

Naučnici stvaraju paukovu svilu pune dužine koristeći transgene svilene bube

Septembar 21, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
nauka

Kolačići i privatnost: razumijevanje osnova

Septembar 21, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
nauka

Novi napredak u tehnologiji Falcon 9 Block 5: Starlink Group 6-18

Septembar 21, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
nauka

Dva komada svemirskog smeća za dlaku izbjegavaju sudar u niskoj Zemljinoj orbiti

Septembar 21, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari