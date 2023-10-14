City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

nauka

Mali egipatski dinosaurus po imenu "Igai Semkhu" popunjava prazninu u istoriji dinosaurusa

ByRobert Andrew

Oktobar 14, 2023
Mali egipatski dinosaurus po imenu "Igai Semkhu" popunjava prazninu u istoriji dinosaurusa

A new species of dinosaur has been named nearly fifty years after its fossils were discovered in Egypt’s Western Desert. The dinosaur, a titanosaur, is now officially known as “Igai semkhu,” which means “Forgotten Lord of the Oasis” in Ancient Egyptian. It lived approximately seventy-five million years ago in what is now the Kharga Oasis.

The small titanosaur, estimated to be between 33 to 50 feet long, was given its official name in July 2023 and the information was published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology. The discovery of “Igai semkhu” fills in gaps in our understanding of dinosaur history.

German researchers originally uncovered the fossils in 1977 but they were forgotten for many years until Matthew Lamanna and his team decided to reexamine them. It was determined that “Igai semkhu” belongs to a new group of titanosaur dinosaurs, which were herbivorous dinosaurs with small heads, long necks, and large bodies.

During the time when “Igai semkhu” lived, most sauropods had already disappeared, and titanosaurs were the only remaining branch of sauropods. Titanosaurs varied in size, ranging from as small as a cow to as large as a humpback whale. Based on the size of leg bones, it is estimated that “Igai semkhu” was about the length of a school bus.

The scarcity of relevant fossils means that our knowledge of dinosaur history is limited, particularly in continental Africa. There is a significant gap in our understanding of dinosaur history over the last thirty million years, especially in Africa. This is due to the relatively short amount of time paleontologists have been exploring the continent and the difficulties in accessing fossil sites.

“Igai semkhu” is considered one of the most complete dinosaur fossils ever discovered in Africa, despite being fragmentary. Its discovery is a significant addition to our understanding of dinosaur history and fills a valuable gap in our knowledge.

By Robert Andrew

Related post

nauka

Astronomi proučavaju Mrtvu zvijezdu na kosmičkom groblju

Oktobar 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
nauka

Fluorescentni proteini zavisni od pH vrijednosti: alat za vizualizaciju interfacijalne protonske dinamike u stvarnom vremenu

Oktobar 15, 2023 Robert Andrew
nauka

Važnost upravljanja postavkama pristanka za kolačiće

Oktobar 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Promašio si

nauka

Astronomi proučavaju Mrtvu zvijezdu na kosmičkom groblju

Oktobar 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
nauka

Fluorescentni proteini zavisni od pH vrijednosti: alat za vizualizaciju interfacijalne protonske dinamike u stvarnom vremenu

Oktobar 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
nauka

Važnost upravljanja postavkama pristanka za kolačiće

Oktobar 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
nauka

Pomoćnik nastavnika u osnovnoj školi preminuo od moždanog udara zbog nedostatka tretmana vikendom

Oktobar 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari