Studija identifikuje hiljade programabilnih enzima za rezanje DNK

A new study from MIT’s McGovern Institute for Brain Research has identified thousands of programmable DNA-cutting enzymes called Fanzors. Fanzors are RNA-guided enzymes that can be programmed to cut DNA at specific sites, similar to the bacterial enzymes used in the widely used CRISPR gene-editing system. The research, published in the journal Science Advances, reports the discovery of diverse natural Fanzor enzymes that could be adapted for research or medicine.

RNA-guided enzymes have proven to be valuable tools in the lab, as demonstrated by the success of CRISPR-based genome editing tools. These tools have revolutionized DNA modification and accelerated research in the field of gene therapies. Scientists have since uncovered various RNA-guide enzymes in bacteria that have unique features suitable for lab use. The recent discovery of Fanzors expands the frontier of RNA-guided biology. Previously, such enzymes had only been found in eukaryotic organisms, a group that includes plants, animals, and fungi, characterized by their membrane-bound nuclei.

One potential advantage of using enzymes from eukaryotic organisms is their potential suitability for use in other eukaryotes, including humans, due to their natural evolution in similar genetic environments. Previous studies have shown that Fanzor enzymes can be genetically engineered to precisely cut specific DNA sequences in human cells. The new study shows that some Fanzors can target DNA sequences in human cells even without optimization.

The researchers significantly expanded the known diversity of Fanzor enzymes by identifying over 3,600 Fanzors in eukaryotes and the viruses that infect them, leading to the identification of five different families of the enzymes. Comparative analysis of these enzymes revealed evidence of a long evolutionary history.

It is believed that Fanzors evolved from RNA-guided DNA-cutting bacterial enzymes called TnpBs. The research suggests that these bacterial predecessors entered eukaryotic cells multiple times, possibly through transmission by viruses or introduction by symbiotic bacteria. Once inside eukaryotic cells, the enzymes evolved features suited to their new environment, such as a signal that allows them to enter the cell nucleus and access DNA.

Experiments conducted in the study demonstrated that Fanzors have a distinct DNA-cutting active site compared to their bacterial counterparts, resulting in greater precision when cutting target sequences. Furthermore, Fanzors lack the promiscuous activity exhibited by their bacterial ancestors, which cut other DNA sequences in addition to the intended target.

The researchers hope that further research will lead to the development of sophisticated genome editing tools based on Fanzors. Their unique capabilities make them a promising new platform in the field of RNA-guided systems.

