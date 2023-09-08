City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

nauka

Otkrivanje Fujianvenator prodigiosus: bacanje svjetla na evoluciju ptica

ByMampho Brescia

Septembar 8, 2023
Otkrivanje Fujianvenator prodigiosus: bacanje svjetla na evoluciju ptica

A recent groundbreaking discovery in China’s Fujian Province has unveiled the remnants of a 150-million-year-old avian dinosaur called Fujianvenator prodigiosus. While the Archaeopteryx, a genus of avian dinosaurs, has long been considered the early stage of bird evolution, this newfound dinosaur provides a glimpse into a crucial moment in the origin of modern birds and could fill a significant gap in the fossil record.

Fujianvenator prodigiosus, approximately the size of a chicken, possessed elongated legs and wing-like arms. Its body shared morphological traits with avialans, troodontids, and dromaeosaurids, but it lacked the necessary adaptations for flight. Instead, its hyper-long hind legs suggest it was a highly skilled runner, possibly capable of wading through swamps.

Despite the incomplete preservation of its skeleton, researchers theorize that examining the toes of Fujianvenator prodigiosus could reveal clues about its ecological habits. If signs of webbing are found, it would indicate that this avian dinosaur had the ability to navigate aquatic environments. However, the condition of the digits makes it difficult to confirm this aspect.

This discovery offers further evidence that by the time of the Archaeopteryx, dinosaurs had already diversified into various types of birds. By understanding the evolutionary path of these ancient creatures, researchers gain valuable insights into the origins of avian species that exist today.

The findings of this study were published in the journal Nature, providing a significant contribution to the growing body of knowledge surrounding the evolution of birds. This discovery reaffirms the link between dinosaurs and birds, highlighting the intricate web of life and the remarkable transformations that have occurred over millions of years.

izvori:
– The Weather Channel: [Article Title](source)
– Nature: [Article Title](source)

By Mampho Brescia

Related post

nauka

Pogledajte Starlink "Satelitski voz" iznad Hjustona

Septembar 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
nauka

Postoji li nešto čudno na Marsu?

Septembar 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
nauka

Kosmički prekidač svjetla: zvijezda uvučena u crnu rupu pokazuje briljantne bljeskove

Septembar 8, 2023 Robert Andrew

Promašio si

tehnologija

Microsoft će ugostiti Xbox Digital Broadcast na Tokyo Game Showu 2023

Septembar 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Vijesti

Umjetna inteligencija pomaže u analizi polena i promjena u okolišu

Septembar 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
nauka

Otkrivanje Fujianvenator prodigiosus: bacanje svjetla na evoluciju ptica

Septembar 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Vijesti

Važnost cirkadijalnog ritma u sportskim performansama, hormonskoj regulaciji i funkciji imunološkog sistema

Septembar 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari