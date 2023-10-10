Dramatični završeci svemirskih sondi: posveta njihovim naučnim dostignućima

In the pursuit of scientific knowledge, space probes have met dramatic endings far away from Earth. These brave explorers ventured into encounters with asteroids, moons, and other celestial bodies, sacrificing themselves for the greater good of humanity.

One such probe was NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft. Designed to smash into an asteroid, DART successfully completed its mission in September 2022. It collided with a small moonlet called Dimorphos, 6.8 million miles from Earth. As DART transmitted its last images, scientists discovered that the asteroid’s orbit had changed, proving the capability of altering the trajectory of Earth-threatening asteroids.

Roscosmos’ Luna-25 lander, Russia’s first mission to the Moon in 47 years, unfortunately ended in a crash on August 19, 2023. An attempted maneuver to orbit the Moon led to a collision with the lunar surface. The final images captured by Luna-25 displayed Earth and the Moon simultaneously, providing a bittersweet reminder of the mission’s ambitious goals.

Cassini, after orbiting Saturn for 13 years, was decommissioned by NASA in a spectacular manner. Engineers deliberately directed the probe to plunge into Saturn, avoiding a potential collision with its potentially life-harboring moons. Cassini’s final moments were captured in images, including a striking view of Saturn’s illuminated rings and a haunting farewell to the planet it tirelessly studied.

Opportunity rover, a veteran of the Red Planet, met its end during an intense dust storm in 2018. Its last images depicted a glimpse of the Sun through a dark Martian sky, obscured by the planet-wide dust storm that sealed its fate.

The MESSENGER orbiter, after four years of orbiting Mercury, ended its mission in a dramatic crash on April 30, 2015. The last image it transmitted showcased the Jokai crater, captured shortly before its impact.

The Huygens probe, accompanying Cassini to Saturn, successfully descended through the atmosphere of Titan, capturing valuable data and snapping images of the moon’s surface. This short-lived probe provided humanity with the only images of Titan’s surface, a herald of the potential for life in the depths of our solar system.

Decades before others, the USSR’s Venera program sent probes to Venus. Venera 13 returned the first color images of the Venusian surface, despite the extreme temperatures and atmospheric pressure. Surviving for only a few hours, Venera 13 provided an extraordinary glimpse into Venus’ harsh environment.

These space probes, though meeting their demise, have left an indelible mark on scientific exploration. Their sacrifices for knowledge and their final images serve as a testament to human curiosity and the quest for understanding the mysteries of our universe.

– Definicije:

– NASA: Nacionalna uprava za aeronautiku i svemir

– Roscosmos: Russian space agency

– DART: Double Asteroid Redirection Test

– MESSENGER: MErcury Surface, Space ENvironment, GEochemistry and Ranging

– Huygens: Probe designed to descend through the atmosphere of Titan, Saturn’s moon

– Venera: Soviet program of probes sent to Venus in the 1960s-1980s