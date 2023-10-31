Teleskop James Webb otkriva potencijalne znakove života na udaljenoj planeti

The James Webb Telescope, the most advanced telescope ever created, has captured the attention of scientists once again. In its latest groundbreaking discovery, the telescope has detected intriguing chemical signatures on a distant planet that suggest the potential for life beyond Earth.

Located approximately 120 light-years away, this planet, known as K2-18b, is covered by a vast ocean that appears to be capable of supporting life. What makes this finding even more compelling is the detection of a molecule called dimethyl sulfide (DMS), which is typically associated with living organisms.

Furthermore, researchers have identified the presence of methane and carbon dioxide in the planet’s atmosphere. These findings, combined with K2-18b’s status as a Hycean planet—a planet with both an ocean and a hydrogen-rich atmosphere—make it an exciting prospect for the existence of life.

While K2-18b falls between the sizes of Earth and Neptune, it is unlike any other planet in our solar system. Although researchers are exhilarated by these discoveries, there is still much to learn about this mysterious planet and its potential inhabitants.

Although the research paper detailing these findings has yet to undergo peer review, scientists remain hopeful and are eager to further explore the possibilities. The James Webb Telescope’s Mid-Infared Instrument (MIRI) spectrograph will play a vital role in unraveling the secrets of K2-18b and other similar exoplanets.

By aiming to identify signs of life on habitable exoplanets, scientists hope to revolutionize our understanding of the universe and our place within it. These recent discoveries constitute promising milestones that contribute to our growing understanding of Hycean worlds and the potential for extraterrestrial life.

As the scientific community eagerly awaits further developments and insights, the James Webb Telescope continues to push the boundaries of our knowledge, inching us closer to answering the age-old question: Are we alone in the universe?

Često postavljana pitanja (FAQ)

1. What is the James Webb Telescope?

The James Webb Telescope is the most powerful telescope ever built by humanity. It has the ability to see farther and with greater clarity than any previous telescope, expanding our horizons in the field of space exploration.

2. What is a Hycean planet?

A Hycean planet is a type of exoplanet that possesses both an ocean and a hydrogen-rich atmosphere. These planets have the potential to support life as we know it, making them of great interest to scientists.

3. How far away is K2-18b?

K2-18b is situated approximately 120 light-years away from Earth.