City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

nauka

Naučnici razvijaju metodu za cryo-EM snimanje malih proteinskih molekula

ByMampho Brescia

Septembar 27, 2023
Naučnici razvijaju metodu za cryo-EM snimanje malih proteinskih molekula

Scientists at UCLA have developed a solution that allows cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) to generate high-quality images of smaller protein molecules. Cryo-EM is a technique that enables the visualization of the atomic structure of biological molecules with high resolution. Previously, cryo-EM was only effective for imaging large molecules, but this new development expands its capabilities.

The researchers engineered a 20 nanometer cube-shaped protein structure, called a scaffold, with tripod-like protrusions to hold small proteins in place. During processing, the scaffold can be digitally removed from the image, resulting in a 3D image of just the small protein being analyzed. This advancement is significant for the study of small to medium-sized proteins, as they are crucial in the search for potential new drugs.

The team tested their method using cryo-EM to observe the atomic structure of a protein called KRAS, which is involved in about 25% of human cancers. This observation could help in the development of drugs that can neutralize the cancer-causing abilities of KRAS by targeting specific locations on the protein.

This research opens up possibilities for exploring the atomic structures of smaller proteins and identifying targets for therapeutic purposes. Cryo-EM works by sending a beam of electrons through frozen samples of material and producing thousands of 2D photographs of the molecules from different angles. By reconciling these photographs, a high-resolution 3D image of a single molecule is generated.

The paper detailing this research was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

izvori:

– Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2023). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2305494120

By Mampho Brescia

Related post

nauka

Španski ANSER CubeSats za letenje u formaciji i slika iberijskih voda

Septembar 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
nauka

Potencijal sekvenciranja DNK u potrazi za životom na Marsu

Septembar 27, 2023 Gabriel Botha
nauka

Naučnici razvijaju alat zasnovan na bakterijama za razumijevanje odnosa između strukture i funkcije ćelijskih organela

Septembar 27, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Promašio si

nauka

Španski ANSER CubeSats za letenje u formaciji i slika iberijskih voda

Septembar 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
nauka

Potencijal sekvenciranja DNK u potrazi za životom na Marsu

Septembar 27, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
nauka

Naučnici razvijaju alat zasnovan na bakterijama za razumijevanje odnosa između strukture i funkcije ćelijskih organela

Septembar 27, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
nauka

Smrtonosno oružje: novi antimikrobni premaz mogao bi revolucionirati metode čišćenja

Septembar 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari