Scientists from China and the U.S. have made a groundbreaking discovery that introduces a fresh perspective on the formation of the moon. Recent research, published in the journal Nature, proposes that two enormous objects buried in the Earth’s deep mantle could be remnants from the moon’s creation approximately 4.5 billion years ago.

In alignment with the prevailing theory, scientists posit that the moon formed after a Mars-sized planet referred to as Theia collided with either Gaia or the early Earth. This violent collision propelled the Earth’s top layer into space, where the fragments eventually coalesced to give rise to the moon.

The international team, comprised of researchers from the California Institute of Technology, Arizona State University, and the Shanghai Astronomical Observatory (SHAO), has offered compelling evidence to support this hypothesis. They hypothesize that below the African continent and the Pacific Ocean, there exist two anomalies with considerable dimensions and low seismic velocities in the Earth’s lowermost mantle. These anomalies, they believe, might be derived from mantle materials of Theia (referred to as TMMs), which inherently possess a density 2 to 3.5 percent greater than that of the proto-Earth’s mantle.

Through simulations of colossal impacts, the team has revealed that a portion of Theia’s mantle potentially merged with and persisted within the proto-Earth’s solid lower mantle subsequent to the cataclysmic event that formed the Moon.

One striking characteristic of Theia’s remnants, akin to moon rocks, is their high iron content, endowing them with a denser composition relative to their surroundings. Following the impact, these dense blobs, spanning tens of kilometers, likely sank and accumulated into thermochemical piles atop Earth’s core, ultimately surviving to the present day. The scientists argue that this process represents a natural consequence of the giant impact that spawned the Moon.

The implications of this discovery extend beyond lunar science. It offers researchers an innovative lens through which to comprehend the Earth’s internal structure, its long-term evolution, and even the formation of the inner solar system. Furthermore, co-author Deng Hongping of SHAO suggests that this study could provide valuable insights into the habitability of exoplanets beyond our own solar system.

