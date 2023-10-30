Theo Baker, novinar Rising Collegea, ugovor o zemljišnoj knjizi sa Penguin Press

Theo Baker, a promising young journalist and freshman at Stanford University, has recently signed a book deal with Penguin Press. The book will delve into Baker’s extraordinary journey during his first year at college and how his investigative reporting for the school paper led to the resignation of the university’s president. While his parents, Susan Glasser and Peter Baker, both renowned figures in the journalism industry, have played a role in shaping his passion, Baker emphasizes that his parents are not involved in editing his work.

In his groundbreaking investigation, Baker focused on a Bay Area biotech company, Genentech, where former Stanford president Marc Tessier-Lavigne held a prominent position. Baker’s meticulous reporting uncovered alleged errors in the company’s research, which ultimately led to Tessier-Lavigne stepping down from his presidency. Despite his significant accomplishment, the young journalist reveals that he initially experienced feelings of fear and loneliness on campus, highlighting the challenges of balancing his newfound fame with the typical struggles of a college freshman.

Penguin Press, a prestigious publishing imprint with acclaimed authors like Ron Chernow and Zadie Smith, is excited to include Baker among its roster. While specific details regarding the book are yet to be disclosed, this collaboration is undoubtedly a testament to Baker’s talent and the impact of his investigative reporting.

FAQ:

Q: Who are Theo Baker’s parents?

A: Theo Baker’s parents are Susan Glasser, a writer for The New Yorker, and Peter Baker, the chief White House correspondent for The New York Times.

Q: What was the subject of Baker’s investigation?

A: Baker focused on a biotech company called Genentech, where the former Stanford president was involved in research.

Q: Will Baker’s parents edit his book?

A: No, Baker emphasized that his parents do not read or edit his work. He credits his school paper for his growth as a journalist.

Q: What is Penguin Press known for?

A: Penguin Press is a renowned publishing imprint that features esteemed authors such as Ron Chernow, Zadie Smith, and many others.

Q: Did Stanford’s investigation find misconduct by the former president?

A: Stanford’s special committee did not find evidence of personal research misconduct by Dr. Marc Tessier-Lavigne but identified issues with research data manipulation and scientific practices among members of labs under his supervision.