Očekivana godina vrhunca sjevernog svjetla u Britanskoj Kolumbiji: 2023

The Northern Lights, also known as Aurora Borealis, have long captivated people with their stunning displays of colorful lights dancing across the sky. In British Columbia, the coming winter is expected to be an epic season for witnessing this natural phenomenon.

According to Dr. Kyle Reiter, a physical scientist at the Canadian Hazard Information Service at Natural Resources Canada, the Northern Lights’ activity follows a regular pattern called the solar cycle. This cycle alternates between periods of maximum and minimum activity every 11 years. Currently, we are heading towards the next solar maximum, which is predicted to occur in 2024. Solar maximum is the time when there are the most regions on the Sun that can produce activity leading to geomagnetic storms and auroras.

Auroras occur when charged particles collide with gases in Earth’s upper atmosphere, creating flashes of colorful light that fill the sky. These lights appear to move across the sky due to billions of flashes occurring over time. While auroras can be seen almost every night in the auroral ovals above the north and south magnetic poles from August to May, they are not commonly visible further south.

The sun plays a significant role as the biggest driver of auroral activity. As we approach solar maximum, the chances of witnessing breathtaking displays of the Northern Lights increase. However, there are also complex chemical processes in the upper atmosphere associated with auroras that researchers are actively studying.

One person who has become well-acquainted with the beauty of the Northern Lights is Lorne Smith. Living at Pressy Lake, south of 100 Mile House, Smith has captured hundreds of photos of the lights from his home. Being a self-taught expert on the phenomenon, Smith predicts that 2023 will be a peak year for the Northern Lights in British Columbia due to the 11-year solar cycle.

Smith, who has braved the cold weather on over 100 nights, has developed his skills in capturing the lights through photography. By learning how to photograph the Northern Lights, he has created a collection of eye-popping images that showcase the spectacular beauty of this natural phenomenon.

As the anticipation for 2023 builds, people in northern and central British Columbia are eagerly looking forward to the possibility of witnessing a mesmerizing display of the Northern Lights. With less light pollution in areas like Pressy Lake and surrounding lakes in the South Cariboo, the chances of capturing these ethereal lights are significantly increased.

Legend says that the Northern Lights are the souls of ancestors dancing in the sky and are viewed as blessings of luck and good looks to children conceived beneath them in various cultures. Regardless of the beliefs associated with these lights, they continue to inspire awe, fear, and artistic expression, providing a captivating spectacle for those fortunate enough to witness them.

izvori:

– Dr. Kyle Reiter, a physical scientist at the Canadian Hazard Information Service at Natural Resources Canada

– Lorne Smith, expert and photographer of the Northern Lights