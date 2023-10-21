City Life

nauka

Naučnici otkrili najudaljeniji brzi radio prasak u svemiru

ByRobert Andrew

Oktobar 21, 2023
Radio telescopes have revolutionized our understanding of the cosmos, revealing that the tranquil night sky is actually teeming with energetic phenomena. Among these signals are “fast radio bursts” (FRBs), curious pulses of radio waves that last only milliseconds before disappearing. Detected for the first time in 1932 by engineer Karl Jansky, FRBs continue to intrigue astronomers, who are working to unravel their mysteries.

In a recent breakthrough, researchers have reported the discovery of the most distant FRB ever detected. Using the Australian SKA Pathfinder (ASKAP) radio telescope, scientists identified a fast radio burst known as “FRB 20220610A.” To confirm the origin of this burst, the team employed the Very Large Telescope, which detected faint smudges of light from an extremely distant galaxy. Analysis of the stretched light waves indicated that the burst had traveled for a staggering 8 billion years to reach Earth, making it the most remote FRB observed to date.

Astronomers are eager to uncover the source of fast radio bursts. While there are currently two leading theories, researchers are considering various possibilities. One explanation suggests that the bursts may originate from magnetars, which are dense neutron stars with incredibly strong magnetic fields. Another hypothesis proposes that the merging of massive objects, such as black holes or collapsed stars, could trigger these powerful radio bursts.

It is important to note that despite the fascination with fast radio bursts, there is currently no evidence to suggest that they originate from extraterrestrial intelligence. Nevertheless, the study of these bursts offers valuable insights into the structure of our universe. For instance, the analysis of the bursts as they pass through hot gas clouds between galaxies provides clues about the composition and nature of distant celestial objects.

The discovery of the most distant FRB yet is a significant milestone in understanding the enigmatic phenomenon of fast radio bursts. As astronomers continue to investigate these fleeting signals, they hope to unlock further secrets about the universe and its energetic events.

