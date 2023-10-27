Ruski svemirski program suočava se s izazovima usred zabrinutosti za opremu

Moscow’s Roscosmos space chief recently sounded the alarm about the state of Russian equipment on the International Space Station (ISS). Following the station’s recurring coolant leak, the third in less than a year, questions have emerged regarding the reliability of Russia’s space program. Notably, the majority of Russian equipment on the ISS has exceeded its warranty period, which raises concerns about its performance and longevity.

Roscosmos boss Yuri Borisov emphasized the urgency of the situation during a televised address. While the Russian segment of the ISS was authorized to operate until 2028, it has already surpassed all acceptable periods of existence. In fact, an alarming 80% of Russian equipment onboard is beyond the warranty period, highlighting the need for immediate attention and potential upgrades.

These recent developments shed light on the challenges faced by Moscow’s space program. The collapse of the U.S.S.R. dealt a severe blow to its once-pioneering endeavors. Since then, setbacks ranging from failed Mars missions to the loss of its first lunar probe in nearly half a century have plagued the program. The recent crash of Luna-25, which took 16 years to develop, has prompted serious reflection.

Borisov acknowledged the significance of the Luna-25 incident and attributed the lengthy development period to inconsistent funding. He also emphasized the importance of not admonishing the young team responsible for the probe’s creation. Instead, he called for valuable lessons to be learned from the situation, mistakes to be rectified, and work to be continued.

The Russian space sector has long encountered funding problems and corruption scandals, further hindering progress. However, despite these challenges, President Vladimir Putin affirmed in September that Russia’s lunar program would persevere, demonstrating the country’s unwavering commitment to space exploration.

