Rijedak spektakl: prstenasto pomračenje Sunca za uljepšavanje neba

Skywatchers across the United States are eagerly preparing for a mesmerizing celestial event – an annular solar eclipse. This unique occurrence will provide a breathtaking display as the moon obscures 90% of the sun, leaving a magnificent bright circle of the sun’s outer edge, resembling a ring of fire.

Taking place on Saturday, October 14, this annular eclipse will be visible in parts of North, Central, and South America. The path of the peak viewing area will traverse diagonally across the western U.S., from the lower Pacific Northwest to the Gulf of Mexico. Spectators fortunate enough to be in the direct path of the eclipse will witness the moon darkening the center of the sun, while leaving an awe-inspiring fiery outer ring.

Even for those outside the path of totality, a partial eclipse will still provide a captivating spectacle. The extent of the partial eclipse will vary depending on the viewing location. Michigan, for example, will witness approximately 30% of the sun obscured by the moon, resulting in a mesmerizing “crescent sun” effect.

The timing of the eclipse will vary based on location, with the window for the partial eclipse running from around 11:45 am ET to just before 2:30 pm. To accurately determine the exact time of the eclipse in specific cities, the website Eclipse2024.org offers an “eclipse simulator.”

For viewers unable to witness the event in person, NASA will be livestreaming the eclipse on its YouTube page. It is crucial to exercise caution during the eclipse and use appropriate eye protection. Directly viewing the eclipse or using cameras, binoculars, or telescopes without special eclipse glasses or solar filters can severely damage the eyes.

The annular eclipse on October 14 serves as a precursor to an even more extraordinary solar event on April 8, 2024. During this total solar eclipse, Michigan will experience 99% coverage and will be within driving distance of the path of totality.

Prepare to be amazed by the wonders of the universe and mark your calendar for the annular solar eclipse this week. Ensure you have NASA-approved eclipse glasses or solar filters to safeguard your eyes during this celestial spectacle.

Source: NASA, GreatAmericanEclipse.com, Eclipse2024.org

Definicije:

– Annular solar eclipse: A type of solar eclipse where the moon obscures the central region of the sun, leaving a bright, perfect circle of the sun’s outer edge visible.

– Path of totality: The region on Earth where the moon aligns perfectly with the sun, resulting in a complete blocking of the sun’s rays.

– Celestial event: A phenomenon that occurs in the sky, usually related to astronomical occurrences.