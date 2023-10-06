City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

nauka

Pulsari: Kosmički svjetionici

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktobar 6, 2023
Pulsari: Kosmički svjetionici

Pulsars, often described as “cosmic lighthouses,” are fascinating objects in the universe that emit rotating beams of electromagnetic radiation. These beams act like flashing lights, and when they pass through our solar system, we observe regular intervals of radiation.

Pulsars are a type of highly magnetized, rotating neutron star. Neutron stars are incredibly dense remnants left behind after a supernova explosion. They are roughly 1.4 times the mass of our Sun but compressed into a sphere only about 10 kilometers in diameter.

One of the defining characteristics of a pulsar is its highly magnetic field, which can be billions of times stronger than that of Earth. Additionally, pulsars are known for their rapid rotation. They can spin anywhere from a few milliseconds to several seconds per revolution.

As a pulsar rotates, it emits beams of radiation from its magnetic poles. These beams are not emitted uniformly but instead form a cone shape. If one of these beams points in the direction of our solar system, we perceive periodic flashes of radiation as the pulsar rotates.

The regularity of these flashes is what makes pulsars such valuable cosmic objects. By precisely measuring the timing of these pulses, astronomers can study various aspects of pulsars and the physics of extreme environments. Pulsars have been used to test theories of gravity, study the properties of matter under extreme conditions, and even detect the presence of planets around other stars.

In conclusion, pulsars are like cosmic lighthouses, emitting beams of electromagnetic radiation that result in periodic flashes when they pass through our solar system. These highly magnetic, rapidly rotating neutron stars provide invaluable insights into the nature of the universe and help scientists explore the extreme environments beyond our planet.

izvori:
– [Naslov izvornog članka], [Naziv izvora]
– [Naslov izvornog članka], [Naziv izvora]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related post

nauka

Novi prijedlog za snimanje neuhvatljivog fotonskog prstena crnih rupa

Oktobar 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
nauka

Astronomi otkrivaju misteriju poravnanja Nove sa galaktičkim mlazom u M87

Oktobar 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
nauka

Važnost biohemije i organske hemije u razumijevanju života

Oktobar 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Promašio si

nauka

Novi prijedlog za snimanje neuhvatljivog fotonskog prstena crnih rupa

Oktobar 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
nauka

Astronomi otkrivaju misteriju poravnanja Nove sa galaktičkim mlazom u M87

Oktobar 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
nauka

Važnost biohemije i organske hemije u razumijevanju života

Oktobar 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
nauka

Astronomi proučavaju TRAPPIST-1 b da bi razumjeli posmatranja egzoplaneta

Oktobar 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari